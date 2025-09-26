 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20134502 Edited 26 September 2025 – 04:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Korean Version:

  • Updated control instructions

Japanese Version:

  • Updated control instructions

  • Localized main menu background artwork

  • Updated taskbar icon

Changed files in this update

Japanese Depot 3993642
