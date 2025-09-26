 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20134490 Edited 26 September 2025 – 00:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Pushed a minor hotfix

  • Fixed run history on Mac
  • Fixed an issue with station commander dialog text being cut short
  • Fixed an issue with the build number text displaying incorrectly on the title screen

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3084741
macOS Depot 3084742
