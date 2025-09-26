 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20134476
Update notes via Steam Community

Yummers 😋 Cakefoot now features unlockable replays 🏆 Beat level 11 or up in under a minute, and a replay will unlock, yours to keep 💻

To view a replay after it's unlocked, use the right arrow to navigate 🗺 to the replays menu on the title screen.

Replays go hand in hand with another feature of this build: attract mode ✨ The title screen now plays a demo reel of gameplay videos, including 🫵 your own once unlocked.

The next feature will be global leaderboards! Now go get cracking on those replays and take over the reel 💪

