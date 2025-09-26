 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20134229
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Knight has been added to the roster and can be unlocked by destroying the Celestial Angel.

  • Rewards can now sometimes show up already upgraded. The chances of an upgraded reward increase with act number.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed some positive status effects counting as debuffs.

  • The Workshop no longer incorrectly displays a Wanted Level > 10

  • Fixed a bug where a Universe Seed equipped to something other than a player would contribute to the battle reward count.

  • Fixed a bug where a Mirror's Edge clone that dies while equipped with Divide and Conquer would transfer the player's control over to the Divide and Conquer drone even though the player hasn't died.

  • Fixed a bug where Outlaw Munitions would not work when equipped to a clone deployed by Mirror's Edge.

  • Munitions Belt no longer counts non-gun weapons in its calculations.

  • Arsenal X and Munitions Belt now properly highlight guns.

  • Omni Hangar artwork has been rotated when equipped on the ship.

Changed files in this update

