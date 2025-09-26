Knight has been added to the roster and can be unlocked by destroying the Celestial Angel.

Rewards can now sometimes show up already upgraded. The chances of an upgraded reward increase with act number.

Fixed some positive status effects counting as debuffs.

The Workshop no longer incorrectly displays a Wanted Level > 10

Fixed a bug where a Universe Seed equipped to something other than a player would contribute to the battle reward count.

Fixed a bug where a Mirror's Edge clone that dies while equipped with Divide and Conquer would transfer the player's control over to the Divide and Conquer drone even though the player hasn't died.

Fixed a bug where Outlaw Munitions would not work when equipped to a clone deployed by Mirror's Edge.

Munitions Belt no longer counts non-gun weapons in its calculations.

Arsenal X and Munitions Belt now properly highlight guns.