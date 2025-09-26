 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20134227 Edited 26 September 2025 – 02:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey,

We’re releasing a hotfix to address several gameplay issues and performance stability. Thank you once again for all your bug reports and feedback – here’s what’s been fixed:

Stability:

  • We’ve identified an engine bug that caused performance in certain situations on high graphics settings to be lower than in the previous patch. We’ve fixed it. Thanks, Mobbie!

Fixes:

  • Fixed issue related to the scopes,

  • Fixed several random game crashes,

See you in Exclusion Zone, CG2 Team

