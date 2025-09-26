Hey,
We’re releasing a hotfix to address several gameplay issues and performance stability. Thank you once again for all your bug reports and feedback – here’s what’s been fixed:
Stability:
We’ve identified an engine bug that caused performance in certain situations on high graphics settings to be lower than in the previous patch. We’ve fixed it. Thanks, Mobbie!
Fixes:
Fixed issue related to the scopes,
Fixed several random game crashes,
See you in Exclusion Zone, CG2 Team
Changed files in this update