Hey,

We’re releasing a hotfix to address several gameplay issues and performance stability. Thank you once again for all your bug reports and feedback – here’s what’s been fixed:

Stability:

We’ve identified an engine bug that caused performance in certain situations on high graphics settings to be lower than in the previous patch. We’ve fixed it. Thanks, Mobbie!

Fixes:

Fixed issue related to the scopes,

Fixed several random game crashes,

See you in Exclusion Zone, CG2 Team