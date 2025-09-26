Some small fixes and balancing to relics;
Added some powers to some relics;
Blake Tunneler's Necklace now also gives +9% Melee Damage.
Nagashin Blood Injectors now also gives you +120 HP.
Adjusted a few relics;
Grass Hair Fusers now gives +16% Damage, up from +12%.
Cyan Lotus now gives +60 Mana, up from +40.
Orb of Helios now gives -40% Damage Taken and +5 HP Regen per Second, up from -33% and +4.
Ammo Manafold Backplate now gives +7 Defense, up from +4.
This didn't need buffed at all, but it still helps the multi-function picking purpose.
Improved the "Player.txt" error logs, and added a place to paste yours in the feedback forum when encountering bugs.
Fixed a bug where sometimes, when beating the boss wave under certain conditions, the game would break and not teleport you.
Added a failsafe message telling you to close the game if this somehow still happens.
Fixed a bug where the "Mage Gauntlets" relic would boost all damage types, not just magic.
