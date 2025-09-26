 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20134215 Edited 26 September 2025 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some small fixes and balancing to relics;

  • Added some powers to some relics;

    • Blake Tunneler's Necklace now also gives +9% Melee Damage.

    • Nagashin Blood Injectors now also gives you +120 HP.

  • Adjusted a few relics;

    • Grass Hair Fusers now gives +16% Damage, up from +12%.

    • Cyan Lotus now gives +60 Mana, up from +40.

    • Orb of Helios now gives -40% Damage Taken and +5 HP Regen per Second, up from -33% and +4.

    • Ammo Manafold Backplate now gives +7 Defense, up from +4.

      • This didn't need buffed at all, but it still helps the multi-function picking purpose.

  • Improved the "Player.txt" error logs, and added a place to paste yours in the feedback forum when encountering bugs.

  • Fixed a bug where sometimes, when beating the boss wave under certain conditions, the game would break and not teleport you.

    • Added a failsafe message telling you to close the game if this somehow still happens.

  • Fixed a bug where the "Mage Gauntlets" relic would boost all damage types, not just magic.

Changed files in this update

