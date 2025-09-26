Some small fixes and balancing to relics;

Added some powers to some relics; Blake Tunneler's Necklace now also gives +9% Melee Damage.

Nagashin Blood Injectors now also gives you +120 HP.

Adjusted a few relics; Grass Hair Fusers now gives +16% Damage, up from +12%.

Cyan Lotus now gives +60 Mana, up from +40.

Orb of Helios now gives -40% Damage Taken and +5 HP Regen per Second, up from -33% and +4.

Ammo Manafold Backplate now gives +7 Defense, up from +4. This didn't need buffed at all, but it still helps the multi-function picking purpose.



Improved the "Player.txt" error logs, and added a place to paste yours in the feedback forum when encountering bugs.

Fixed a bug where sometimes, when beating the boss wave under certain conditions, the game would break and not teleport you. Added a failsafe message telling you to close the game if this somehow still happens.