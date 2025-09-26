- Updated collision around Mirage top of ladder hole.
- Updated R8 Revolver geometry and animation scale.
- sv_subtick_movement_view_angles will now only send subtick view angles to the server with other subtick events instead of sending them for every frame they change.
- Enabled Vulkan defragmentation to help alleviate texture streaming overhead.
Counter-Strike 2 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
[ MISC ]
