▼ New Features & System Adjustments

▼ Bug Fixes & Additional Tweaks

▼ Playable Demo at TGS 2025!

Hello, this is the development team of The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily.It’s been a little while since our last update, but today we’re excited to bring you a new patch featuring user-requested features and key bug fixes.Thanks as always for your continued feedback and support!We’ve implemented several improvements including full controller support, double speed toggle, and more visibility during battles:- Added controller support.- Characters who retreated (HP hit 0) will now still gain experience after a victory.- Implemented keybind customization options (gamepad not supported).- Added a “2x Speed” toggle to battle speed options.- Added a “Squad Details” screen accessible during battles to check unit stats and passive skills.- The Options menu now includes descriptions for each difficulty level at any time.- Fixed an issue where certain tutorial images became overly pixelated at medium or low graphical settings.- Fixed a line in the “Unite Episode” between Rubeus and Sapphirus where dialogue meant for Rubeus was mistakenly assigned to Sapphirus.- Corrected a translation error in “Let's take a look!” where “Duke” was incorrectly displayed as “Baron.”- In the Squad menu (bottom right), unit names will now auto-adjust spacing when name length exceeds the frame.- Fixed an issue where only Scarlet and Lily were shown in the unit name display, now all ally units are shown.- Long comments shown on the top-right of the main screen will now auto-adjust if they exceed the space.We’re thrilled to announce that “The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily” will be playable at Tokyo Game Show 2025!Thank you so much for all the encouragement and support! This opportunity wouldn’t have been possible without you.If you’re attending, be sure to visit the One or Eight booth and give it a try!Other Alliance Arts titles will also be featured so please look forward to it.We’re deeply committed to improving the game based on your feedback and growing it into something even better.Thank you for continuing to support The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily!