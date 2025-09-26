 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20134099 Edited 26 September 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
NEW UPDATE! We have added the beach Cart where you can sell food items and hire employees to run your cart. We also have done to many to list bug fixes if you notice some please let us know thanks!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3056071
