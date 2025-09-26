Hi all,



More fixes/improvements:



- Refactored code related to Skill Assignment on scene start

- Restructured Level Up sequence to improve efficiency and resolve a rare issue where the sequence could end up skipping and locking the level up process from restarting on subsequent level ups

- Bug Fix: Magnets, Boss Triggers and Blood Maiden's Crimson Cyclone will now pause soul consumption when level up is initialized, to prevent CPU overload/frame time glitches from re-initializing level up sequence potentially multiple times in a single frame

- Blood Maiden: Fixed a bug for Bloodquake Rank 3 from spawning extra flurry blades beyond the allowed amount

- Blood Maiden: Pooled and optimized the bloodquake static flurry ability to boost performance

- Fixed the text description for Pyromancer's Ability: Self Immolate

- Restructured the player animator controllers and states. refactored code related to the animator to prevent rare animation hitches and getting stuck in various states in rare circumstances



Thank you for the feedback and all your support!



Stingbot Games