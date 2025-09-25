Main changes:
- Rebalanced the difficulty of all rooms to make a smoother difficulty curve throughout the run
- New second level boss "The Rock"
- New worm enemy variant
- Enemy waves now don't spawn close to the player and are instead moved to a random spot elsewhere
- Dodging pushes enemies away
- Enemies telegraph their attacks more with particle and color effects
- Mitochondria now grant the overcharge buff instead of generating energy levels
- Better explanation in tooltips about the overcharge system and other effects
- Explosions now deal 1 damage instead of 2
- Upgraded to Godot 4.5 and SmartShape2D 3.3 which should help with level load times
- Fixed an issue with invisible enemies on the second floor on "Fast" graphics settings
- Worm player parasite should not tangle in its tail anymore
- Improved level collider to help with getting stuck in walls
Changed files in this update