25 September 2025 Build 20133806 Edited 26 September 2025 – 00:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Continuing with improvements based on community feedback, but also sprinkled with some more new content.

Main changes:
  • Rebalanced the difficulty of all rooms to make a smoother difficulty curve throughout the run
  • New second level boss "The Rock"
  • New worm enemy variant
  • Enemy waves now don't spawn close to the player and are instead moved to a random spot elsewhere
  • Dodging pushes enemies away
  • Enemies telegraph their attacks more with particle and color effects
  • Mitochondria now grant the overcharge buff instead of generating energy levels
  • Better explanation in tooltips about the overcharge system and other effects
  • Explosions now deal 1 damage instead of 2
  • Upgraded to Godot 4.5 and SmartShape2D 3.3 which should help with level load times
  • Fixed an issue with invisible enemies on the second floor on "Fast" graphics settings
  • Worm player parasite should not tangle in its tail anymore
  • Improved level collider to help with getting stuck in walls

