1 October 2025 Build 20133680 Edited 1 October 2025 – 23:06:03 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community


Version: Rocket League v2.58
Platforms: Epic Games Store, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo
Scheduled Release: October 1, 2025, at 4 PM PT / 11 PM UTC

Changes and Updates

Visibility on 4v4 Quads Arenas

  • We changed the cage design on the Sunset Dunes and Midnight Metro Arenas to help improve ball visibility during matches.

Bug Fixes

General

  • Fixed appearance and customization status of the Batmobile (1989) Car Body.

  • Fixed a bug allowing the DeLorean Time Machine Car Body to be customizable. This fix restores the intended behavior, where players can apply tints when "None" is selected as the decal.

  • Removed the Batmobile (1989) Boost and Aston Martin DB5 Wheels that were incorrectly granted to ineligible players.

  • Fixed an issue where the Postparty app would trigger camera auto-zoom after goals, preventing players from properly seeing their car.

  • Fixed a performance issue when respawning after being demolished.

Known Issues

For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, check out our Known Issues page.

