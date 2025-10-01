Version: Rocket League v2.58
Platforms: Epic Games Store, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo
Scheduled Release: October 1, 2025, at 4 PM PT / 11 PM UTC
Changes and Updates
Visibility on 4v4 Quads Arenas
We changed the cage design on the Sunset Dunes and Midnight Metro Arenas to help improve ball visibility during matches.
Bug Fixes
General
Fixed appearance and customization status of the Batmobile (1989) Car Body.
Fixed a bug allowing the DeLorean Time Machine Car Body to be customizable. This fix restores the intended behavior, where players can apply tints when "None" is selected as the decal.
Removed the Batmobile (1989) Boost and Aston Martin DB5 Wheels that were incorrectly granted to ineligible players.
Fixed an issue where the Postparty app would trigger camera auto-zoom after goals, preventing players from properly seeing their car.
Fixed a performance issue when respawning after being demolished.
Known Issues
For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, check out our Known Issues page.
