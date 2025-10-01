

Version: Rocket League v2.58

⁠Platforms: Epic Games Store, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo

⁠Scheduled Release: October 1, 2025, at 4 PM PT / 11 PM UTC

Visibility on 4v4 Quads Arenas

We changed the cage design on the Sunset Dunes and Midnight Metro Arenas to help improve ball visibility during matches.

General

Fixed appearance and customization status of the Batmobile (1989) Car Body.

Fixed a bug allowing the DeLorean Time Machine Car Body to be customizable. This fix restores the intended behavior, where players can apply tints when "None" is selected as the decal.

Removed the Batmobile (1989) Boost and Aston Martin DB5 Wheels that were incorrectly granted to ineligible players.

Fixed an issue where the Postparty app would trigger camera auto-zoom after goals, preventing players from properly seeing their car.