• Added the option to return to the main scene if the game fails to load an enemy deck. (The player does not lose a life.)
• Added a Quit Game button if login fails.
• The game now remembers whether you play in Windowed or Fullscreen mode.
• Reworked armor visuals to make them more distinct from weapons.
• Relic info is now highlighted on hover in the relic menu
Patch Notes 1.20x
Update notes via Steam Community
