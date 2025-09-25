 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20133670 Edited 25 September 2025 – 23:19:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Added the option to return to the main scene if the game fails to load an enemy deck. (The player does not lose a life.)
• Added a Quit Game button if login fails.
• The game now remembers whether you play in Windowed or Fullscreen mode.
• Reworked armor visuals to make them more distinct from weapons.
• Relic info is now highlighted on hover in the relic menu

