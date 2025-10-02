 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Marvel Rivals Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20133618 Edited 2 October 2025 – 11:06:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention Soldiers,

We updated the Experimental application of the game on Steam and Xbox.

Join the conversation in our official Discord and drop your thoughts in the #features_feedback channel.

1.6.0.31 Changelog

Assets

  • Tweaked: Minimum distance of sound trigger for house ruins falling particles sounds, and tweaked some samples

  • Tweaked: Damage area on Kolguyev upgraded to the latest code version

  • Tweaked Main menu visuals related to recommended, favorite, and recent

  • Fixed: Many fixes and improvements to Kolguyev

  • Fixed: Mi-8 Rotor Collider

  • Fixed: Added sound event to grabbing the fuse when disarming M15 AT mine

Playable Content

  • Added: Operation Omega: New mission header pictures

  • Tweaked: Refund rate for items from other factions reduced to 40%

  • Fixed: Revoked Commander still had access to Command Posts

  • Fixed: HQ Voice-overs: USSR faction played US Voice

Controls

  • Changed: Joystick settings now support index changes for specific devices, allowing more than 2 devices to be connected (Pedals, etc.)

  • Changed: Merged X56 stick and throttle into a single preset

  • Added: TurretNextFireMode and FreelookReset actions to X56 and X3D presets on stick

  • Fixed: Helicopter lights binding removed from stick to resolve conflict with helicopter weapon controls in X3D and X56 presets

  • Fixed: Helicopter collective input source setup use axis0 +/- as it is possible to use it on joystick1 now

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1890861
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link