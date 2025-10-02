Attention Soldiers,
We updated the Experimental application of the game on Steam and Xbox.
1.6.0.31 Changelog
Assets
Tweaked: Minimum distance of sound trigger for house ruins falling particles sounds, and tweaked some samples
Tweaked: Damage area on Kolguyev upgraded to the latest code version
Tweaked Main menu visuals related to recommended, favorite, and recent
Fixed: Many fixes and improvements to Kolguyev
Fixed: Mi-8 Rotor Collider
Fixed: Added sound event to grabbing the fuse when disarming M15 AT mine
Playable Content
Added: Operation Omega: New mission header pictures
Tweaked: Refund rate for items from other factions reduced to 40%
Fixed: Revoked Commander still had access to Command Posts
Fixed: HQ Voice-overs: USSR faction played US Voice
Controls
Changed: Joystick settings now support index changes for specific devices, allowing more than 2 devices to be connected (Pedals, etc.)
Changed: Merged X56 stick and throttle into a single preset
Added: TurretNextFireMode and FreelookReset actions to X56 and X3D presets on stick
Fixed: Helicopter lights binding removed from stick to resolve conflict with helicopter weapon controls in X3D and X56 presets
Fixed: Helicopter collective input source setup use axis0 +/- as it is possible to use it on joystick1 now
