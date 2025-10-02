Attention Soldiers,

We updated the Experimental application of the game on Steam and Xbox.

Join the conversation in our official Discord and drop your thoughts in the #features_feedback channel.

Assets

Tweaked: Minimum distance of sound trigger for house ruins falling particles sounds, and tweaked some samples

Tweaked: Damage area on Kolguyev upgraded to the latest code version

Tweaked Main menu visuals related to recommended, favorite, and recent

Fixed: Many fixes and improvements to Kolguyev

Fixed: Mi-8 Rotor Collider

Fixed: Added sound event to grabbing the fuse when disarming M15 AT mine

Playable Content

Added: Operation Omega: New mission header pictures

Tweaked: Refund rate for items from other factions reduced to 40%

Fixed: Revoked Commander still had access to Command Posts

Fixed: HQ Voice-overs: USSR faction played US Voice

Controls