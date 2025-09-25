 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20133533
Update notes via Steam Community

• Refined offline progression: now correctly accounts for remaining time in the current level and chains multiple levels when enough time is available.
• Fixed inconsistencies in higher levels, where characters would not level up even after hours offline.
• Preview/UI now matches exactly what is applied when returning to the game.
• General stability improvements and minor performance tweaks.

If you notice anything odd, please report it on Discord/Steam with your save and log details.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3588632
