30 September 2025 Build 20133526 Edited 30 September 2025 – 14:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Content Updates

The Krasue

  • Increased the initial number of Glowing Fungus to 5 (was 4) and decreased the maximum number to 6 (was 8).

  • Decreased the time during which Intestinal Whip ignores obstructions to 0.35 seconds (was 0.6).

  • Increased the Head Form pallet vault time to 2 seconds (was 1.7) and the Head Form window vault time to 1.8 seconds (was 1.7).

  • Increased the Head Form pallet stun time to 2.5 seconds (was 2).

Bug Fixes

Audio

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue was missing SFX when grabbing a Survivor from a locker.

  • Fixed an issue where Orela's voiceover was missing from the the Killer POV when unhooked.

  • Fixed an issue where The Animatronic's footsteps were louder than intended.

  • Fixed an issue where some of The Krasue's SFX were not synced up with their animations.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue's SFX were missing when performing an Intestinal Whip on any collision.

  • Fixed an issue where some haptic feedback was missing for The Krasue.

  • Fixed an issue where static could be heard during the Entombment Rift Pass trailer in-game.

  • Fixed an issue where The Unknown's Mori voiceover plays from the incorrect direction.

Bots

  • Fixed multiple issues where Survivor bots would not finish healing other Survivors.

Characters

  • Fixed an issue where the Carlos Oliveira, Chris Redfield, Claire Redfield, and Sheva Alomar Legendary outfits did not have unique campfire animations.

  • Fixed an issue where The Shape's hand was misaligned with the Survivor's neck during his Mori.

  • Fixed an issue where Rain Carradine's campfire animation did not play correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where the camera remained pointed downward after closing the hatch as The Ghoul.

  • Fixed an issue where a score event was missing for The Ghoul when performing a Kagune Leap on a Survivor.

  • Fixed an issue where The Houndmaster's dog could despawn and respawn during a Chase Command.

  • Fixed an issue where The Nightmare could teleport out of bounds when teleporting to a Survivor healing at the Exit Gate.

  • Fixed an issue where The Knight could initiate a chase before teleporting back to his original location after summoning a Guard.

  • Fixed an issue where The Knight could briefly see Survivors and scratch marks when teleporting back to his location after spawning a Guard.

  • Fixed an issue where Security Doors would appear misaligned with their doorframes when The Animatronic exited one after a jump scare.

  • Fixed an issue where The Dark Lord's camera could become misaligned when transforming.

  • Fixed an issue where Survivor character models would disappear from The Executioner's Cage of Atonement after being sacrificed.

  • Fixed an issue where The Xenomorph was unable to see the Entity's claws on blocked generators while inside a tunnel.

  • Fixed an issue where Killers could receive permanent Killer Instinct on a Survivor.

  • Fixed an issue where The Lich's Flight of the Damned projectiles disappeared upon reaching map boundaries.

  • Fixed an issue where The Artist's crow projectiles disappeared upon reaching map boundaries.

Characters - The Krasue 

  • Fixed an issue where the animation for Survivors eating a Glowing Fungus was missing.

  • Fixed an issue where the animation of The Krasue snuffing out a totem would not play properly.

  • Fixed an issue where Survivors were misaligned during locker grabs and when being dropped by The Krasue.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue's spectator camera was misaligned after performing a Mori.

  • Fixed an issue where the Glowing Fungus would clip into Survivors' hands.

  • Fixed an issue where the Glowing Fungus could spawn under dropped pallets.

  • Fixed an issue where the Glowing Fungus VFX would remain after it was destroyed by a pallet.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue's hair would stutter from the Survivor POV when being carried in Head Mode.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Headlong Flight's icon cooldown would briefly appear full when a generator was completed.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Headlong Flight vignette would remain visible in spectator mode after finishing this action.

  • Fixed an issue where the Glowing Fungus cleansing effect would stop if a Survivor lost a health state by any means other than a hit from the Killer or Deep Wound.

  • Fixed an issue where the "Re-Leeched" score event was missing when the Glowing Fungus effect was interrupted by The Krasue's Regurgitate.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Regurgitate reticle remained visible after being stunned with a pallet.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Theatre Binoculars add-on would only reveal Survivor auras when they had zero Leech progress.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue could push Survivor when transitioning between forms.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue's intestines would stretch when destroying a breakable wall.

Environment/Maps

  • Fixed an issue in the Dead Dawg Saloon map where players were unable to navigate through a gap as intended.

  • Fixed an issue in the Dead Dawg Saloon map where a balcony vault was inaccessible to Survivors.

  • Fixed an issue in the Lampkin Lane map where the leaves of trees would clip through the walls.

  • Fixed an issue in the Autohaven Wreckers Realm where a tree would block a vault.

  • Fixed multiple issue where the camera would clip through The Houndmaster at the beginning of a Trial.

  • Fixed an issue in the Coldwind Farm Realm where a tree would spawn through objects.

  • Fixed an issue in The Game map where The Nurse could Blink out of bounds.

  • Fixed an issue in the Mother's Dwelling map where The Krasue's camera while in Head Form would clip through walls.

  • Fixed an issue in the Ormond Lake Mine map where The Skull Merchant's drones were unable to detect Survivors on the outside ramp or upper level of the main building.

  • Fixed an issue in various maps where The Krasue's Glowing Fungus was not able to spawn in some intended places.

  • Fixed an issue in various maps where The Krasue's Glowing Fungus was able to spawn on top of objects.

  • Fixed an issue in the Red Forest Realm where an invisible ramp was present.

  • Fixed an issue in the Autohaven Wreckers Realm where player could not use the vault in the magnet crane.

  • Fixed an issue in the Pale Rose map where a fire barrel was clipping inside a generator, making it unusable.

Perks

  • Fixed an issue where a token from Play With Your Food was removed when The Krasue used Regurgitate.

  • Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Head Form aura remained visible to Survivors while having Alert and Eyes of Belmont equipped.

  • Fixed an issue where Plot Twist could trigger Mettle of Man's activation requirements.

  • Fixed an issue where the debuff icon was missing when affected by Forced Hesitation.

  • Fixed an issue where Survivors could hear the audio cue on Territorial Imperative.

  • Fixed an issue where Potential Energy remained toggled on when moving to another generator.

  • Fixed an issue where Solidarity would not apply after a med-kit ran out of charges in the middle of a heal.

  • Fixed an issue where Road Life gained tokens when affected by The Animatronic's Office Phone add-on.

  • Fixed an issue where ONE-TWO-THREE-FOUR! affected The Pig's Jigsaw Boxes.

  • Fixed an issue where ONE-TWO-THREE-FOUR! affected The Lich's Mimic Chests.

  • Fixed an issue where ONE-TWO-THREE-FOUR!'s tambourine would grow increasingly larger if used with the Hand of Vecna equipped.

  • Fixed an issue where ONE-TWO-THREE-FOUR! took priority over Reassurance when within the 6m radius of a hooked Survivor.

  • Fixed an issue where ONE-TWO-THREE-FOUR! took priority over Invocation: Treacherous Crows and Invocation: Weaving Spiders when within the circle.

Platforms

  • Fixed an issue where the Sinister Grace DLC was not linked in-game on Steam and Epic Games Store.

  • Fixed an issue where the match end audio would play on the Tally Screen when quitting or abandoning a match on Epic Games Store.

Quests

  • Fixed an issue where the progress for "Heal 2 Survivors From the Dying State" was counted twice when fully recovering from the Dying State.

UI

  • Fixed an issue where The Twins’ power and add-ons were not displayed in the Match Details screen when controlling Victor.

  • Fixed an issue where the player info boxes in a Custom Match lobby were misaligned.

  • Fixed an issue where the matchmaking status text could overlap with the event button in the Quests menu.

  • Fixed an issue where the slugging and tunneling reduction features were visible in the Custom Match Settings Modified popup despite not being available.

  • Fixed an issue where the depleted item icon would appear replenished when dropping a Glowing Fungus.

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed an issue where the status of the autoplay checkbox in The Tomes to not be saved when rebooting the game.

  • Fixed an issue that caused a crash when switching between tabs in the Store.

  • Fixed an issue where anonymous mode would disable licensed music when active.

Changed files in this update

Windows Dead by Daylight Content Depot 381211
