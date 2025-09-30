Content Updates
The Krasue
Increased the initial number of Glowing Fungus to 5 (was 4) and decreased the maximum number to 6 (was 8).
Decreased the time during which Intestinal Whip ignores obstructions to 0.35 seconds (was 0.6).
Increased the Head Form pallet vault time to 2 seconds (was 1.7) and the Head Form window vault time to 1.8 seconds (was 1.7).
Increased the Head Form pallet stun time to 2.5 seconds (was 2).
Bug Fixes
Audio
Fixed an issue where The Krasue was missing SFX when grabbing a Survivor from a locker.
Fixed an issue where Orela's voiceover was missing from the the Killer POV when unhooked.
Fixed an issue where The Animatronic's footsteps were louder than intended.
Fixed an issue where some of The Krasue's SFX were not synced up with their animations.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue's SFX were missing when performing an Intestinal Whip on any collision.
Fixed an issue where some haptic feedback was missing for The Krasue.
Fixed an issue where static could be heard during the Entombment Rift Pass trailer in-game.
Fixed an issue where The Unknown's Mori voiceover plays from the incorrect direction.
Bots
Fixed multiple issues where Survivor bots would not finish healing other Survivors.
Characters
Fixed an issue where the Carlos Oliveira, Chris Redfield, Claire Redfield, and Sheva Alomar Legendary outfits did not have unique campfire animations.
Fixed an issue where The Shape's hand was misaligned with the Survivor's neck during his Mori.
Fixed an issue where Rain Carradine's campfire animation did not play correctly.
Fixed an issue where the camera remained pointed downward after closing the hatch as The Ghoul.
Fixed an issue where a score event was missing for The Ghoul when performing a Kagune Leap on a Survivor.
Fixed an issue where The Houndmaster's dog could despawn and respawn during a Chase Command.
Fixed an issue where The Nightmare could teleport out of bounds when teleporting to a Survivor healing at the Exit Gate.
Fixed an issue where The Knight could initiate a chase before teleporting back to his original location after summoning a Guard.
Fixed an issue where The Knight could briefly see Survivors and scratch marks when teleporting back to his location after spawning a Guard.
Fixed an issue where Security Doors would appear misaligned with their doorframes when The Animatronic exited one after a jump scare.
Fixed an issue where The Dark Lord's camera could become misaligned when transforming.
Fixed an issue where Survivor character models would disappear from The Executioner's Cage of Atonement after being sacrificed.
Fixed an issue where The Xenomorph was unable to see the Entity's claws on blocked generators while inside a tunnel.
Fixed an issue where Killers could receive permanent Killer Instinct on a Survivor.
Fixed an issue where The Lich's Flight of the Damned projectiles disappeared upon reaching map boundaries.
Fixed an issue where The Artist's crow projectiles disappeared upon reaching map boundaries.
Characters - The Krasue
Fixed an issue where the animation for Survivors eating a Glowing Fungus was missing.
Fixed an issue where the animation of The Krasue snuffing out a totem would not play properly.
Fixed an issue where Survivors were misaligned during locker grabs and when being dropped by The Krasue.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue's spectator camera was misaligned after performing a Mori.
Fixed an issue where the Glowing Fungus would clip into Survivors' hands.
Fixed an issue where the Glowing Fungus could spawn under dropped pallets.
Fixed an issue where the Glowing Fungus VFX would remain after it was destroyed by a pallet.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue's hair would stutter from the Survivor POV when being carried in Head Mode.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Headlong Flight's icon cooldown would briefly appear full when a generator was completed.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Headlong Flight vignette would remain visible in spectator mode after finishing this action.
Fixed an issue where the Glowing Fungus cleansing effect would stop if a Survivor lost a health state by any means other than a hit from the Killer or Deep Wound.
Fixed an issue where the "Re-Leeched" score event was missing when the Glowing Fungus effect was interrupted by The Krasue's Regurgitate.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Regurgitate reticle remained visible after being stunned with a pallet.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Theatre Binoculars add-on would only reveal Survivor auras when they had zero Leech progress.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue could push Survivor when transitioning between forms.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue's intestines would stretch when destroying a breakable wall.
Environment/Maps
Fixed an issue in the Dead Dawg Saloon map where players were unable to navigate through a gap as intended.
Fixed an issue in the Dead Dawg Saloon map where a balcony vault was inaccessible to Survivors.
Fixed an issue in the Lampkin Lane map where the leaves of trees would clip through the walls.
Fixed an issue in the Autohaven Wreckers Realm where a tree would block a vault.
Fixed multiple issue where the camera would clip through The Houndmaster at the beginning of a Trial.
Fixed an issue in the Coldwind Farm Realm where a tree would spawn through objects.
Fixed an issue in The Game map where The Nurse could Blink out of bounds.
Fixed an issue in the Mother's Dwelling map where The Krasue's camera while in Head Form would clip through walls.
Fixed an issue in the Ormond Lake Mine map where The Skull Merchant's drones were unable to detect Survivors on the outside ramp or upper level of the main building.
Fixed an issue in various maps where The Krasue's Glowing Fungus was not able to spawn in some intended places.
Fixed an issue in various maps where The Krasue's Glowing Fungus was able to spawn on top of objects.
Fixed an issue in the Red Forest Realm where an invisible ramp was present.
Fixed an issue in the Autohaven Wreckers Realm where player could not use the vault in the magnet crane.
Fixed an issue in the Pale Rose map where a fire barrel was clipping inside a generator, making it unusable.
Perks
Fixed an issue where a token from Play With Your Food was removed when The Krasue used Regurgitate.
Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Head Form aura remained visible to Survivors while having Alert and Eyes of Belmont equipped.
Fixed an issue where Plot Twist could trigger Mettle of Man's activation requirements.
Fixed an issue where the debuff icon was missing when affected by Forced Hesitation.
Fixed an issue where Survivors could hear the audio cue on Territorial Imperative.
Fixed an issue where Potential Energy remained toggled on when moving to another generator.
Fixed an issue where Solidarity would not apply after a med-kit ran out of charges in the middle of a heal.
Fixed an issue where Road Life gained tokens when affected by The Animatronic's Office Phone add-on.
Fixed an issue where ONE-TWO-THREE-FOUR! affected The Pig's Jigsaw Boxes.
Fixed an issue where ONE-TWO-THREE-FOUR! affected The Lich's Mimic Chests.
Fixed an issue where ONE-TWO-THREE-FOUR!'s tambourine would grow increasingly larger if used with the Hand of Vecna equipped.
Fixed an issue where ONE-TWO-THREE-FOUR! took priority over Reassurance when within the 6m radius of a hooked Survivor.
Fixed an issue where ONE-TWO-THREE-FOUR! took priority over Invocation: Treacherous Crows and Invocation: Weaving Spiders when within the circle.
Platforms
Fixed an issue where the Sinister Grace DLC was not linked in-game on Steam and Epic Games Store.
Fixed an issue where the match end audio would play on the Tally Screen when quitting or abandoning a match on Epic Games Store.
Quests
Fixed an issue where the progress for "Heal 2 Survivors From the Dying State" was counted twice when fully recovering from the Dying State.
UI
Fixed an issue where The Twins’ power and add-ons were not displayed in the Match Details screen when controlling Victor.
Fixed an issue where the player info boxes in a Custom Match lobby were misaligned.
Fixed an issue where the matchmaking status text could overlap with the event button in the Quests menu.
Fixed an issue where the slugging and tunneling reduction features were visible in the Custom Match Settings Modified popup despite not being available.
Fixed an issue where the depleted item icon would appear replenished when dropping a Glowing Fungus.
Miscellaneous
Fixed an issue where the status of the autoplay checkbox in The Tomes to not be saved when rebooting the game.
Fixed an issue that caused a crash when switching between tabs in the Store.
Fixed an issue where anonymous mode would disable licensed music when active.
