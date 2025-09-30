Increased the Head Form pallet stun time to 2.5 seconds (was 2) .

Increased the Head Form pallet vault time to 2 seconds (was 1.7) and the Head Form window vault time to 1.8 seconds (was 1.7) .

Decreased the time during which Intestinal Whip ignores obstructions to 0.35 seconds (was 0.6) .

Increased the initial number of Glowing Fungus to 5 (was 4) and decreased the maximum number to 6 (was 8).

Fixed an issue where The Unknown's Mori voiceover plays from the incorrect direction.

Fixed an issue where static could be heard during the Entombment Rift Pass trailer in-game.

Fixed an issue where some haptic feedback was missing for The Krasue.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue's SFX were missing when performing an Intestinal Whip on any collision.

Fixed an issue where some of The Krasue's SFX were not synced up with their animations.

Fixed an issue where The Animatronic's footsteps were louder than intended.

Fixed an issue where Orela's voiceover was missing from the the Killer POV when unhooked.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue was missing SFX when grabbing a Survivor from a locker.

Fixed multiple issues where Survivor bots would not finish healing other Survivors.

Fixed an issue where The Artist's crow projectiles disappeared upon reaching map boundaries.

Fixed an issue where The Lich's Flight of the Damned projectiles disappeared upon reaching map boundaries.

Fixed an issue where Killers could receive permanent Killer Instinct on a Survivor.

Fixed an issue where The Xenomorph was unable to see the Entity's claws on blocked generators while inside a tunnel.

Fixed an issue where Survivor character models would disappear from The Executioner's Cage of Atonement after being sacrificed.

Fixed an issue where The Dark Lord's camera could become misaligned when transforming.

Fixed an issue where Security Doors would appear misaligned with their doorframes when The Animatronic exited one after a jump scare.

Fixed an issue where The Knight could briefly see Survivors and scratch marks when teleporting back to his location after spawning a Guard.

Fixed an issue where The Knight could initiate a chase before teleporting back to his original location after summoning a Guard.

Fixed an issue where The Nightmare could teleport out of bounds when teleporting to a Survivor healing at the Exit Gate.

Fixed an issue where The Houndmaster's dog could despawn and respawn during a Chase Command.

Fixed an issue where a score event was missing for The Ghoul when performing a Kagune Leap on a Survivor.

Fixed an issue where the camera remained pointed downward after closing the hatch as The Ghoul.

Fixed an issue where Rain Carradine's campfire animation did not play correctly.

Fixed an issue where The Shape's hand was misaligned with the Survivor's neck during his Mori.

Fixed an issue where the Carlos Oliveira, Chris Redfield, Claire Redfield, and Sheva Alomar Legendary outfits did not have unique campfire animations.

Fixed an issue where the animation for Survivors eating a Glowing Fungus was missing.

Fixed an issue where the animation of The Krasue snuffing out a totem would not play properly.

Fixed an issue where Survivors were misaligned during locker grabs and when being dropped by The Krasue.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue's spectator camera was misaligned after performing a Mori.

Fixed an issue where the Glowing Fungus would clip into Survivors' hands.

Fixed an issue where the Glowing Fungus could spawn under dropped pallets.

Fixed an issue where the Glowing Fungus VFX would remain after it was destroyed by a pallet.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue's hair would stutter from the Survivor POV when being carried in Head Mode.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Headlong Flight's icon cooldown would briefly appear full when a generator was completed.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Headlong Flight vignette would remain visible in spectator mode after finishing this action.

Fixed an issue where the Glowing Fungus cleansing effect would stop if a Survivor lost a health state by any means other than a hit from the Killer or Deep Wound.

Fixed an issue where the "Re-Leeched" score event was missing when the Glowing Fungus effect was interrupted by The Krasue's Regurgitate.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Regurgitate reticle remained visible after being stunned with a pallet.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue's Theatre Binoculars add-on would only reveal Survivor auras when they had zero Leech progress.

Fixed an issue where The Krasue could push Survivor when transitioning between forms.