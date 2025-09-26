 Skip to content
Major 26 September 2025 Build 20133497 Edited 26 September 2025 – 10:06:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ Features:

  • Introduced a new commodity trading system for more dynamic gameplay.

  • Logging camp

  • Sawmill

  • Freight depot

  • Added new items: benches, trash bins, and several new buildings.

  • Implemented a 2-hour daytime option.

  • Added a small Ptdo platform wagon for transporting cargo.

  • Introduced “Generate Structures” world option to populate maps automatically.

  • Added map functionality for easier navigation.

  • Updated Markovnik's field map.

🐛 Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed station name display issue.

  • Corrected inventory icons: previously all icons appeared with gravel even when disabled.

Sawmill:

