✨ Features:
Introduced a new commodity trading system for more dynamic gameplay.
Logging camp
Sawmill
Freight depot
Added new items: benches, trash bins, and several new buildings.
Implemented a 2-hour daytime option.
Added a small Ptdo platform wagon for transporting cargo.
Introduced “Generate Structures” world option to populate maps automatically.
Added map functionality for easier navigation.
Updated Markovnik's field map.
🐛 Bug Fixes:
Fixed station name display issue.
Corrected inventory icons: previously all icons appeared with gravel even when disabled.
Sawmill:
Changed files in this update