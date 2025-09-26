🔥 New Features
• QB Run Plays – Take full control of mobile quarterbacks with dedicated run plays.
• Run Option Plays – Mix things up with option-style plays to keep defenses guessing.
• AUTO PLAY Mode – Let the AI handle your playcalling! Perfect for GM-style gameplay or faster seasons.
• AI Difficulty Slider – Fine-tune the challenge to match your skill level, from balanced to extreme.
🧠 Smarter Football
• Improved Situational Offense – The AI now adjusts better on 3rd down, red zone, and late-game situations.
• Better Defense Logic – Defensive AI has been tuned for more realistic coverage and smarter blitzes.
🏆 New Mode: GM Legends
• Compete in our new Legends leaderboard mode — get scored over 25 seasons and prove you’re the greatest Coach of all time.
Update 0.8.0 Notes
