🔥 New Features

• QB Run Plays – Take full control of mobile quarterbacks with dedicated run plays.

• Run Option Plays – Mix things up with option-style plays to keep defenses guessing.

• AUTO PLAY Mode – Let the AI handle your playcalling! Perfect for GM-style gameplay or faster seasons.

• AI Difficulty Slider – Fine-tune the challenge to match your skill level, from balanced to extreme.



🧠 Smarter Football

• Improved Situational Offense – The AI now adjusts better on 3rd down, red zone, and late-game situations.

• Better Defense Logic – Defensive AI has been tuned for more realistic coverage and smarter blitzes.



🏆 New Mode: GM Legends

• Compete in our new Legends leaderboard mode — get scored over 25 seasons and prove you’re the greatest Coach of all time.