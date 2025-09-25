This update brings a set of exciting new systems and features that will let you manage your electronics market in a more dynamic and strategic way, and with the valuable feedback from players, the game will continue to grow and improve even further.

You can now purchase new buildings and upgrade them step by step .

Expand your space, attract more customers, and increase your profits!

A fully working crypto market system is here! Buy low, sell high, take risks, and grow your market empire.

Start earning extra money by selling products through online orders .

Manage your coins efficiently and maximize your profits.

Automate your sales with the brand-new cashier hire system !

Let them handle customer checkouts while you focus on expanding your store.