25 September 2025 Build 20133425 Edited 25 September 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings a set of exciting new systems and features that will let you manage your electronics market in a more dynamic and strategic way, and with the valuable feedback from players, the game will continue to grow and improve even further.

  • You can now purchase new buildings and upgrade them step by step.

  • Expand your space, attract more customers, and increase your profits!

  • A fully working crypto market system is here! Buy low, sell high, take risks, and grow your market empire.

  • Start earning extra money by selling products through online orders.

  • Manage your coins efficiently and maximize your profits.

  • Automate your sales with the brand-new cashier hire system!

  • Let them handle customer checkouts while you focus on expanding your store.

  • Performance and optimization improvements

