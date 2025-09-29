The Shuradan-Aurion and Stonecrush servers have merged! Meet the updated Shuradan-Stonecrush server!The game will now be more intense, and battles and combat will be even more exciting! Players from the Shuradan-Aurion and Stonecrush servers will be playing together in a single game world, meaning they will find new friends and opponents!Please familiarize yourself with the changes that have occurred due to the merger:⭐All names of characters and guilds on the merged server that match have been changed. All characters whose names were changed during the merger will soon receive a name change scroll. Guild Masters of those guilds whose names were changed will receive a guild name change scroll.⭐If you had characters on both servers, characters from the Shuradan-Aurion server will be displayed by default. To access characters from the Stonecrush server, you must delete the unwanted character and restore the desired one using the dedicated page.⭐All items that were on the auction house have been returned to your email.⭐Account storages have been merged. If your storage is full, you need to free up some space. After restarting the game, the missing items will be added to the empty slots.⭐Items from the GXP backpack have been moved to the character's account storage. If there are no items in your Personal Storage, you need to remove some items from the storage and restart the game.⭐All items from the account storage have been moved to the inventory of the first character in the selection menu. If your inventory is full, you should free up some space and restart the game. The items will appear in the empty slots.You may need to change channels several times to receive all the items.❗Don't rush to delete characters immediately after merging; log in to them and check their inventory status.Of course, all player property, email, friends lists, and other items have been preserved!❗To retrieve items from your account's overflowing storage, you will need to:⭐When logging into the server, log in as the first character in your list.⭐Some of the items from your overflowing storage will be added to your character's main backpack.⭐Make sure your main backpack has free slots, then change channels to retrieve some of the items from your storage.⭐You may need to change channels several times to receive all the items.❗If you encounter any errors or issues, please report them in the comments or contact technical support.Have fun!