 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Lost Rift
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20133075 Edited 25 September 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The character now stands back up if there’s a mismatch between the foot position and where it’s located, to prevent the character from breaking apart.

Fixed missing or blocking collisions.

Fixed incorrect collisions in the pharmacy.

It was previously possible to enable a debug parameter that caused parts of the map to disappear this is no longer possible.

The main menu environment has been updated.

A misplaced block preventing progression in the current map has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4054461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link