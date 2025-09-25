The character now stands back up if there’s a mismatch between the foot position and where it’s located, to prevent the character from breaking apart.
Fixed missing or blocking collisions.
Fixed incorrect collisions in the pharmacy.
It was previously possible to enable a debug parameter that caused parts of the map to disappear this is no longer possible.
The main menu environment has been updated.
A misplaced block preventing progression in the current map has been fixed.
Update #1
