When playing the game you will sometimes see friendly NPCs who will have greenabove their head indicating they have a quest available. There are three main quest types: Elimination, Investigation and Collection quests. When the player completes the objectives for a quest a rift/portal will open that will take players back to the quest giver for a reward. NPCs that accept finished quests are marked with greenabove their heads.⦁ Added three new quest types - Elimination, Investigation and Collection quests. By turning quests into the quest giver the player will be given an extra reward and a boost in faction reputation.⦁ Added quest dialogue and prompts for enemies that have quests available.⦁ Added three new portal/rift consumable items that take the player to a nearby undiscovered location, to a Metamancer location or to a nearby settlement. The rift consumables replaced the former rift GPU items.⦁ Added feature that opens portal/rifts that takes the player back to quest giver.⦁ Added a feature that shows a green "..." above enemies who have quests and "!!!" for enemies you can turn quests in to.⦁ Improved faction tiles and faction stronghold procedural generation. Factions now have more unique settlements and are more likely to have quest givers.⦁ Added a feature that will respawn quest items in a new place on the map if the player leaves and returns to that map, this helps if items are in inaccessible locations.⦁ Sound effects have been added for Metamancer locations and rifts.⦁ Fixed special characters not appearing on the map.⦁ Fixed a bug causing quest items to not appear.⦁ Got rid of some useless system log entries.⦁ Fixed an issue causing not enough enemies to spawn for elimination quests.⦁ Fixed a bug that caused some items to appear as [Unknown] in the backpack.⦁ Fixed a bug that would cause duplicate quest items to spawn.⦁ Fixed a bug that would cause Metamancer locations not to be cleared, resulting in Metamancers always spawning in that location.⦁ Fixed a bug that prevented the player's controlled enemies from going through rifts.⦁ Fixed a serialization issue for quest items.