QUESTING UPDATE I am excited to publish the newest update for Metamancer! This update adds questing, new dialogue, new sound effects, new faction tiles and new consumable items that open portals!
When playing the game you will sometimes see friendly NPCs who will have green "..."s above their head indicating they have a quest available. There are three main quest types: Elimination, Investigation and Collection quests. When the player completes the objectives for a quest a rift/portal will open that will take players back to the quest giver for a reward. NPCs that accept finished quests are marked with green "!!!"s above their heads.
There is a new consumable item that will open portals to nearby Stronholds, Metamancer locations or to random places that haven't been discovered yet.
NPCs will offer the player quests that will be marked on and can be cancelled from the map.
You may notice that faction Strongholds and faction tiles have been overhauled.
New Features⦁ Added three new quest types - Elimination, Investigation and Collection quests. By turning quests into the quest giver the player will be given an extra reward and a boost in faction reputation.
⦁ Added quest dialogue and prompts for enemies that have quests available.
⦁ Added three new portal/rift consumable items that take the player to a nearby undiscovered location, to a Metamancer location or to a nearby settlement. The rift consumables replaced the former rift GPU items.
⦁ Added feature that opens portal/rifts that takes the player back to quest giver.
⦁ Added a feature that shows a green "..." above enemies who have quests and "!!!" for enemies you can turn quests in to.
⦁ Improved faction tiles and faction stronghold procedural generation. Factions now have more unique settlements and are more likely to have quest givers.
⦁ Added a feature that will respawn quest items in a new place on the map if the player leaves and returns to that map, this helps if items are in inaccessible locations.
⦁ Sound effects have been added for Metamancer locations and rifts.
Bug Fixes⦁ Fixed special characters not appearing on the map.
⦁ Fixed a bug causing quest items to not appear.
⦁ Got rid of some useless system log entries.
⦁ Fixed an issue causing not enough enemies to spawn for elimination quests.
⦁ Fixed a bug that caused some items to appear as [Unknown] in the backpack.
⦁ Fixed a bug that would cause duplicate quest items to spawn.
⦁ Fixed a bug that would cause Metamancer locations not to be cleared, resulting in Metamancers always spawning in that location.
⦁ Fixed a bug that prevented the player's controlled enemies from going through rifts.
⦁ Fixed a serialization issue for quest items.
Changed files in this update