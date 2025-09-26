 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20132998 Edited 26 September 2025 – 03:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Steam Launch Commemorative Illustration: 리쁘 leavv (@leavv716)

Click: CV. 玉貴にき (@Tamaki_Niki)

Aim: CV. 夢乃ちか (@yumeno_cika)

Moushooter Steam Release!

Moushooter is finally available on Steam!
To celebrate the launch, we’re also sharing a special commemorative illustration.

Experience the nostalgia of a classic light-gun shooter with just your mouse!
Light-gun controllers are also supported, offering more ways to enjoy the game.

We hope you’ll have a wonderful time with Moushooter,
and if you enjoy it, it will be a great source of motivation for us.

Thank you!

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link