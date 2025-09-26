Steam Launch Commemorative Illustration: 리쁘 leavv (@leavv716)
Click: CV. 玉貴にき (@Tamaki_Niki)
Aim: CV. 夢乃ちか (@yumeno_cika)
Moushooter Steam Release!
Moushooter is finally available on Steam!
To celebrate the launch, we’re also sharing a special commemorative illustration.
Experience the nostalgia of a classic light-gun shooter with just your mouse!
Light-gun controllers are also supported, offering more ways to enjoy the game.
We hope you’ll have a wonderful time with Moushooter,
and if you enjoy it, it will be a great source of motivation for us.
Thank you!