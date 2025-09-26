Steam Launch Commemorative Illustration: 리쁘 leavv (@leavv716)

Click: CV. 玉貴にき (@Tamaki_Niki)

Aim: CV. 夢乃ちか (@yumeno_cika)

Moushooter Steam Release!

Moushooter is finally available on Steam!

To celebrate the launch, we’re also sharing a special commemorative illustration.

Experience the nostalgia of a classic light-gun shooter with just your mouse!

Light-gun controllers are also supported, offering more ways to enjoy the game.

We hope you’ll have a wonderful time with Moushooter,

and if you enjoy it, it will be a great source of motivation for us.

Thank you!