We’re excited to announce that the Chapter 3 Expansion is here!

If you already have a Chapter 3 save, you will need to start Chapter 3 again from the main menu to access the expanded content. 🎮



This update brings new eerie spaces, mechanics, and optimizations to make your experience even smoother and more immersive. 🌌



📝 Patch Notes

📖 Chapter 3 Expansion

Major new content added to Chapter 3. 🔦

Explore extended areas, uncover unsettling details, and discover the new Tunnel Slide mechanic . 🌀

If you loved Chapter 3 before, you’ll find much more to experience now. 👣

⚙️ New Options & Improvements

Lumen Quality Option – Adjust lumen quality for better performance across systems. 💡

Performance Increase & Optimization – Fine-tuned rendering and Lumen Quality Settings for smoother gameplay. 🚀

Movement Speed Option – Players can now adjust walking speed to fit their preferred pace. 🏃‍♂️

🔧 New Interactions & Fixes

Swings are now interactable – a small but uncanny touch. 🎠

Fixed bugs across multiple chapters for improved stability. 🐞✔️

🙏 Thank you for all the support and feedback, it helps us push Liminalcore further with each update.

Dive back into the dreamlike spaces and let us know what you think of the expansion! 🌙

