This update fixes Crusader Stance so that Zeal application and cash-out of rank III skills do not break. We've also got some exciting news about upcoming events!

Stolen Harvest

This spooky event been pushed back to our upcoming 1.4b patch, which will include more polish and additional late game hscenes added to the HGallery Mode. It will also update the 'Old' Hag's mini-game to include a special repeatable hscene in exchange for the Hallow's Eve Gifts you've collected! You can expect this update to drop some time late November/early December 2025! (Also, our image restoration patch is available now on our official site DarkCastleHentai.com or on our community discord. Check it out!) ːcharmedː

Code Name: H2O

We've been hard at work behind the scenes on our next Steam game, currently code named 'H2O'. This Fantasy/Sci-fi odyssey includes lush biomes, exotic creatures, juicy cyber 'assets' and so much more that you'd expect from our team! Join Honey and Eve as they climb the ranks aboard a space-faring colony vessel with one goal in mind... Futanari romance of course!

We've been working on this new project for some time and should have a playable alpha available as early as December 2025! ːswtdropː

1.4a9

>Fixed Crusader Stance script logic

>Fixed window transfer during Ivor Palace mission

Thank you for your continued support! ːcharmedː

