"Soul Dossier" Update Announcement on September 26th



Dear Agents,



The "Soul Dossier" server will undergo

maintenance on 【September 26th, 10:30 (UTC+8)】. The maintenance is expected to last for 180 minutes. During this period, all agents will be unable to log in to the game. Please arrange your time accordingly to avoid any unnecessary losses. The server's reopening time may be advanced or delayed depending on the actual situation. We appreciate your understanding and support.



▶ Maintenance Compensation ◀

10,000 Spirit Coins, 500 Ancient Coins, 1 Good Luck Treasure Chest, 1 Forget Worry Wine, 3 Double Spirit Coin Cards

Please claim them via in-game mail, and remember to check within the specified time!



【Balance Adjustment】

<Human>

• Qin Qiang

- Slightly reduced the time required for self-activation



<Ghost>

• Xingtian

- Can release skills while holding a shield.



【Function Adjustment】

1. 2V8 Mode Modification: The five elements are no longer required after a character is knocked down, and player-to-player healing is not affected by the five elements.

2. 2V8 Mode Modification: The number of props within the map has been increased.

3. 2V8 Mode Modification: When a Human is knocked down without losing all seven souls, the Soul Devouring interaction UI will not be displayed.



National Day Event 1: "Celebrate National Day - Spin for Star Diamonds"

Event Time: After version update - October 10th

Event Rules: Open the Star Diamond Treasure Chest and get up to 586 Star Diamonds during the National Day period!

[Collect Star Diamonds by opening the Star Diamond Treasure Chest! The more you open, the more you get. Claim it on the dedicated event page.]

Open 10 times → Get 10 Star Diamonds, Open 30 times → Get 18 Star Diamonds, Open 50 times → Get 28 Star Diamonds, Open 100 times → Get 38 Star Diamonds, Open 150 times → Get 58 Star Diamonds, Open 200 times → Get 88 Star Diamonds, Open 300 times → Get 148 Star Diamonds, Open 400 times → Get 198 Star Diamonds



"Star Diamond Mall: Rose Bone Elegy"

"Bone dwells in the mist, soul sings gothic."

The Snow White - Rose Bone Elegy theme is now available for a limited time.

Event period: After the version update - October 24, 2025

1. The Star Diamond Treasure Box has added the Snow White - Rose Bone Elegy series of Star Diamond red outfits!

2. Collect all to exchange for exclusive Snow White - Rose Bone Elegy items.

3. Wearing the full set will activate new skill effects and exclusive idle animations.



"Direct Sale Page: Star Phantom Butterfly Wings"

"Butterfly wings carry star dreams, and flowing light weaves illusory rosy clouds."

"Luo Li - Star Phantom Butterfly Wings" can be purchased directly on the page. Limited-time special offer: 880,000 Shuiyu.



"Lucky Gift Box"

The Lucky Gift Box has been upgraded with a huge selection of over a thousand fashion items for you to draw!

The new swimsuit series fashion item "Jia Hui - Purple Ibis Sea" is now available in the Lucky Gift Box~



"Star Diamond Ranking / Good Luck Ranking"

Event Time: After version update - 23:59:59 on October 9th

The top of the Star Diamond Ranking can win a Star Diamond Luminous Treasure Box! The top of the Good Luck Ranking can win a Theme Rare Treasure Box!

1. Participate in the corresponding ranking by drawing the corresponding treasure box.

2. The more times you draw, the higher your ranking and the richer the rewards.

3. Draw treasure boxes to climb the ranking and win a high-quality fashion treasure box for sure!



"New Arrivals at the Trading Hall"

"Series: He Ruoyao - Secret Realm Butterfly Robe · Peach Blossom & Bai Xue - Secret Realm Butterfly Robe · Spring Breeze"







1. Fixed the issue where Shen Wanyin's primary star skill "Burrow" could be interrupted when simulating Yu Ji's Ghost domain skill.

2. Fixed the problem where the spiders of the Ghost Simulacrum Xiaozhu could block the camera's control over Xiaozhu.

3. Fixed the issue where the rescue of a fallen Human could sometimes be interrupted automatically, with the rescued party still playing the rescue animation and unable to be rescued again until the animation ended.

4. Fixed the problem where Qin Qiang's primary star skill "Self-Resurrection" would cause the door UI to display incorrectly if the door was interacted with.

5. Fixed the issue where the message displayed for the "Voice Transmission Talisman" in team invitations and squad invitations was too long.





Feedback Form for Lingjing: https://wj.qq.com/s2/21398468/d92b/ (We will distribute ancient coins as rewards based on high-quality feedback.)





Q11 Exchange Group: 854043103

Q12 Exchange Group: 904065208

Spiritual Realm Video Creation Group: 937928948

Spiritual Realm Live Streaming Group: 902157316