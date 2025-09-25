Unlocking game modes requires clearing previous game modes instead of earning enough trophies

"Remix Modes" now has a fun blurb

We've noticed players struggling to progress to the later game modes, so we decided to overhaul the progression system entirely. Now, trophies aren't needed to progress and purely serve as a ranking system. You just need to clear the previous game mode (with or without earned trophies) to unlock the next one. We still encourage players to collect gems and go for those trophies, since this is when the game is at its best, but now it's entirely up to you on how much you want to challenge yourself. Do you want to just rush to the stairs and simply try to survive, or do you want to collect as many gems as you can and go for those elusive gem medals?

This does mean that the Finale is easier to access as well, but it's still a fairly difficult challenge, especially if you rush to it. We recommend backtracking to prior modes and earning trophies to build up your skill before trying to conquer the Finale.