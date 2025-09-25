 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20132710 Edited 25 September 2025 – 22:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚙️ General

  • Fixed an issue that allowed using Rage during warmup.
  • Removed Rage in Survivor mode.
  • Removed the old-style menus bound to M and B.
  • Improved the automatic game mode launch system.
  • Removed the Rage rune.
  • Improved the map voting algorithm and fixed visual glitches.
  • Daily missions are now hidden from the main interface once completed.
  • Adjusted the rune interface.
  • When using ADS with weapons, accuracy is no longer available until most of the animation is completed.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented purchasing points when having the exact amount of Carnage credits.
  • Fixed an issue where playtime was not being saved correctly.


🕹️ Specific Modes

  • Round duration now scales with kills:
    • Start: 30 seconds.
    • +20 seconds per kill.
    • Maximum: 60 seconds.
    • Affects: Killer / Synapsis / Assassin / Daylight Assassin / Armageddon.



🆕 New Mode: Chipansis

  • Number of killers: 3.
  • Killers do not have RPGs.
  • Wooden planks and laser mines cannot be placed.
  • Every 5 human kills as a killer → you return to human and gain 1 event point (if active).
  • Each killer eliminated grants 1 event point.


🗺️ Maps


Boxcolors
  • Reduced the size of the upper base with 3 pipes.
  • Added more convenient supports for placing planks on the 3-pipe base.
  • Removed collisions on certain tall signs.
  • Adjusted the position of the dark sign.


Abandoned Village
  • Fixed collision issues.
  • Improved some bases.
  • Added more ladders to access additional rooftops.


Azkin Dungeon
  • Collision adjustments.
  • Improvements to some bases.
  • Adjusted doors for better accessibility.

