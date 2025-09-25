⚙️ General
- Fixed an issue that allowed using Rage during warmup.
- Removed Rage in Survivor mode.
- Removed the old-style menus bound to M and B.
- Improved the automatic game mode launch system.
- Removed the Rage rune.
- Improved the map voting algorithm and fixed visual glitches.
- Daily missions are now hidden from the main interface once completed.
- Adjusted the rune interface.
- When using ADS with weapons, accuracy is no longer available until most of the animation is completed.
- Fixed an issue that prevented purchasing points when having the exact amount of Carnage credits.
- Fixed an issue where playtime was not being saved correctly.
🕹️ Specific Modes
- Round duration now scales with kills:
- Start: 30 seconds.
- +20 seconds per kill.
- Maximum: 60 seconds.
- Affects: Killer / Synapsis / Assassin / Daylight Assassin / Armageddon.
- Start: 30 seconds.
🆕 New Mode: Chipansis
- Number of killers: 3.
- Killers do not have RPGs.
- Wooden planks and laser mines cannot be placed.
- Every 5 human kills as a killer → you return to human and gain 1 event point (if active).
- Each killer eliminated grants 1 event point.
🗺️ Maps
Boxcolors
- Reduced the size of the upper base with 3 pipes.
- Added more convenient supports for placing planks on the 3-pipe base.
- Removed collisions on certain tall signs.
- Adjusted the position of the dark sign.
Abandoned Village
- Fixed collision issues.
- Improved some bases.
- Added more ladders to access additional rooftops.
Azkin Dungeon
- Collision adjustments.
- Improvements to some bases.
- Adjusted doors for better accessibility.
Changed files in this update