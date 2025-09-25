 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20132696 Edited 25 September 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- refactoring network game logic
- fix death voice chat
- fix problems with double notifications
- fix killing outside players
- fix items synchronization between host/client
- fix stats synchronization between host/client
- decrease enemies speed

Changed files in this update

