- refactoring network game logic
- fix death voice chat
- fix problems with double notifications
- fix killing outside players
- fix items synchronization between host/client
- fix stats synchronization between host/client
- decrease enemies speed
New Playtest Update and fixing bugs
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update