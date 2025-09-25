Ok ive done a few things>
* fix that controls loading thing
* fix the bug where u can join matches that are in-play
* Made the socket reconnect code a bit better
* added more logs on the server
* (5. I noticed the big explosion sounds always plays no matter what ure sound settings are, that is probably fixed now)
I do still think there is a general problem of crap connectivity and communication with the free server being unreliable.
I will update the server and client and play some more and troubleshoot some more.
If I can determine what is failing maybe I can write code to let it fail gracefully.
I'll do a few passes of this, then try a paid server and see if that makes a big difference
Troubleshooting new online multiplayer
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 993771
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update