 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Lost Rift
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20132593 Edited 25 September 2025 – 21:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Ok ive done a few things>
* fix that controls loading thing
* fix the bug where u can join matches that are in-play
* Made the socket reconnect code a bit better
* added more logs on the server
* (5. I noticed the big explosion sounds always plays no matter what ure sound settings are, that is probably fixed now)

I do still think there is a general problem of crap connectivity and communication with the free server being unreliable.
I will update the server and client and play some more and troubleshoot some more.
If I can determine what is failing maybe I can write code to let it fail gracefully.
I'll do a few passes of this, then try a paid server and see if that makes a big difference

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 993771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link