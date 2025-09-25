Ok ive done a few things>

* fix that controls loading thing

* fix the bug where u can join matches that are in-play

* Made the socket reconnect code a bit better

* added more logs on the server

* (5. I noticed the big explosion sounds always plays no matter what ure sound settings are, that is probably fixed now)



I do still think there is a general problem of crap connectivity and communication with the free server being unreliable.

I will update the server and client and play some more and troubleshoot some more.

If I can determine what is failing maybe I can write code to let it fail gracefully.

I'll do a few passes of this, then try a paid server and see if that makes a big difference