Major 25 September 2025 Build 20132576 Edited 25 September 2025 – 23:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

HALLOWEEN 2025 EVENTS ARE HERE!


Our Halloween events have begun!  Enjoy the Halloween festivities and fun as well as some new items that can be found at the Ghoulcery at the center fountain! All Halloween items from 2017 to 2024 are unlockable during these events!


Ghoul Coins

Earn ghoul coins to exchange for Halloween items! You can earn ghoul coins by playing Plaza minigames or Game Worlds, Crusty Remains, as well as in the Arcade and through Fishing!


Crusty Crustacean Remains

Collect Crusty Remains and put them in the Cauldron. You can earn various items and some of the new items with the remains!

New Halloween Items

This year we've added over 48 new Halloween items, including new Sprays and Profile Backgrounds!

New Items

New Sprays

New Pets

Halloween Items (Full List)

Ghoulcery Store

  • Ram Horns

  • Pharaoh's Nemes

  • Broodsac Eyes

  • Mutagen Injections

  • Ritual Dagger

  • Flaming Eyes

  • Slime Cube

  • Deadwood Branch

  • Nocturnis Sceptre

  • Skull Staff

  • Player Sprays

    • Witch's Brew

    • Ghostly boo!

    • Trick-or-Treater

    • Trick-or-Treat

    • Werewolf Family

    • Vampire

    • Happy Halloween 1, 2, 3

    • Ghostly Eyes (+ Foiled)

    • Monster Eyes (+ Foiled)

    • Cat Eyes (+ Foiled)

  • Player Profile Backgrounds

    • Dark Voyage (Hell)

    • Dark Voyage (Mansion)

    • Dark Voyage (Western)

    • Moon (Blood)

    • Moon (Blue)

    • Moon (Dark)

    • Moon (Foggy)

    • Moon (Werewolf)

    • Thorns (Black)

    • Thorns (Blue)

    • Thrown (Crimson)

    • Thorns (Orange)

    • Thorns (Purple)

    • Thorns (Red)

    • Webs (Green)

    • Webs (Orange)

    • Webs (Purple)

Celebrations

  • Pumpkin (Destructible)

Rob's Imports

  • Cobweb

  • Second-Hand Ritual Dagger

Tower Threads

  • Crab-On-The-Head

  • Cucumber Eyes

Central Circuit

  • CryoCasket

  • Specimen Tank

Cat Cafe (Pets)

  • Cat (Wicked)

  • Cat (Angelic)

Dog Park (Pets)

  • Slime Dog


New to Cauldron

  • Zombie Crab


New to Trick or Treat

  • Zombie Crab

  • Ghoul Coin

Added new Victorian furniture Set available in Rob's Imports and Sweet Suites

  • Wardrobe, Chaise

  • Armchair (High-Back)

  • Dresser

  • Accent Table

  • Console Table

  • Hutch

  • Sofa

  • Coffee Table

  • Pew



Changes

  • Start of Halloween 2025 Events

  • Added new Halloween 2025 items (about 48 items)

  • Renamed "Block One Way" to "Ignore"

  • Added dynamic text keyword support to Text 3D (%name%, %time%, counters, etc.)

  • Updated items for Victorian furniture set: Dining Table, Dining Chair, Armchair, Loveseat


Bug Fixes

  • SDNL & Virus: Adjusted how players are spawned to prevent players from being invisible on spawn

  • SDNL: Fixed Toy Hammer preventing primary fire sometimes

  • Workshop SDK: Fixed workshop tags expanding across the screen on upload

  • Fixed MIDI velocity input issues for MIDI keyboards on certain notes (G4, Ab4, A4, etc.)

  • Fixed a couple reported exploits

  • Fixed a crash regarding workshop player models

  • Fixed a crash regarding condo sorting

  • Fixed several crashes related to chat UI

  • Fixed a crash that would occur in the Arcade

  • Fixed switching to no weapon not updating the crosshair properly

  • Fixed NPCs / eyeballs looking at your camera instead of your player model

  • Fixed Skeleton player models T-Posing on ragdoll deaths

  • Fixed Nightclub Brightness setting not applying to the nightclub overhead spotlights

  • Controller: Fixed Plaza tutorials not having gamepad button inputs

Happy Halloween!

<3 PixelTail Games



Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!

Join Our Discord

We love awesome people like you!

Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:

Tower Unite Roadmap

If you love our game and want to support its development, please consider getting a Supporter Pack! We'd be so grateful!



Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.
For bug reports: Bug Reports
For suggestions: Submit a Suggestion

<3 PixelTail Games

