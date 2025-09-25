HALLOWEEN 2025 EVENTS ARE HERE!





Our Halloween events have begun! Enjoy the Halloween festivities and fun as well as some new items that can be found at the Ghoulcery at the center fountain! All Halloween items from 2017 to 2024 are unlockable during these events!





Ghoul Coins

Earn ghoul coins to exchange for Halloween items! You can earn ghoul coins by playing Plaza minigames or Game Worlds, Crusty Remains, as well as in the Arcade and through Fishing!





Crusty Crustacean Remains

Collect Crusty Remains and put them in the Cauldron. You can earn various items and some of the new items with the remains!

New Halloween Items

This year we've added over 48 new Halloween items, including new Sprays and Profile Backgrounds!

New Items

New Sprays

New Pets

Halloween Items (Full List)

Ghoulcery Store

Ram Horns

Pharaoh's Nemes

Broodsac Eyes

Mutagen Injections

Ritual Dagger

Flaming Eyes

Slime Cube

Deadwood Branch

Nocturnis Sceptre

Skull Staff

Player Sprays Witch's Brew Ghostly boo! Trick-or-Treater Trick-or-Treat Werewolf Family Vampire Happy Halloween 1, 2, 3 Ghostly Eyes (+ Foiled) Monster Eyes (+ Foiled) Cat Eyes (+ Foiled)

Player Profile Backgrounds Dark Voyage (Hell) Dark Voyage (Mansion) Dark Voyage (Western) Moon (Blood) Moon (Blue) Moon (Dark) Moon (Foggy) Moon (Werewolf) Thorns (Black) Thorns (Blue) Thrown (Crimson) Thorns (Orange) Thorns (Purple) Thorns (Red) Webs (Green) Webs (Orange) Webs (Purple)



Celebrations

Pumpkin (Destructible)

Rob's Imports

Cobweb

Second-Hand Ritual Dagger

Tower Threads

Crab-On-The-Head

Cucumber Eyes

Central Circuit

CryoCasket

Specimen Tank

Cat Cafe (Pets)

Cat (Wicked)

Cat (Angelic)

Dog Park (Pets)

Slime Dog



New to Cauldron

Zombie Crab



New to Trick or Treat

Zombie Crab

Ghoul Coin

Added new Victorian furniture Set available in Rob's Imports and Sweet Suites

Wardrobe, Chaise

Armchair (High-Back)

Dresser

Accent Table

Console Table

Hutch

Sofa

Coffee Table

Pew







Changes

Start of Halloween 2025 Events

Added new Halloween 2025 items (about 48 items)

Renamed "Block One Way" to "Ignore"

Added dynamic text keyword support to Text 3D (%name%, %time%, counters, etc.)

Updated items for Victorian furniture set: Dining Table, Dining Chair, Armchair, Loveseat





Bug Fixes

SDNL & Virus: Adjusted how players are spawned to prevent players from being invisible on spawn

SDNL: Fixed Toy Hammer preventing primary fire sometimes

Workshop SDK: Fixed workshop tags expanding across the screen on upload

Fixed MIDI velocity input issues for MIDI keyboards on certain notes (G4, Ab4, A4, etc.)

Fixed a couple reported exploits

Fixed a crash regarding workshop player models

Fixed a crash regarding condo sorting

Fixed several crashes related to chat UI

Fixed a crash that would occur in the Arcade

Fixed switching to no weapon not updating the crosshair properly

Fixed NPCs / eyeballs looking at your camera instead of your player model

Fixed Skeleton player models T-Posing on ragdoll deaths

Fixed Nightclub Brightness setting not applying to the nightclub overhead spotlights

Controller: Fixed Plaza tutorials not having gamepad button inputs

Happy Halloween!

<3 PixelTail Games





