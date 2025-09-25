 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20132564
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello,

This update includes a bunch of minor corrections and under-the-hood updates. Expect version numbers to skip while incremental changes are made. There is some closed beta testing going on.

I am looking for Traditional Chinese and Japanese translators. Please email kemohaus@gmail.com if you would like to help!!

  • [Feature] Cutscene Replay: Major game cutscenes are now replayable from the Bonus menu. The Credits are now considered a cutscene, and are moved here. This is the only cutscene in Kemopop!, more cutscenes are added in Boys in Hawaii!.
  • [Feature] "Export Save Data" no longer creates a hashed string. There was no need for this. Now, the exported .save is equivalent to a regular data.save and can be replaced. "Import Save Data" accepts both formats. This should make Android import/export a little easier.
  • [Cutscenes] Refined how text is delivered.
  • [Fix] Attempted to fix issues with Android and save data importing using a different method.
  • [Fix] Softlock when two cutscenes were queued.
  • [Fix] Some issues with the credits bonus scene dialogue.
  • [Fix] "Achievement Unlocked!" messages would cut off if an achievement name was too long.
  • [Fix] An issue with ascension-related achievements. These will be achieved if you have earned them now.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3093591
Linux Depot 3093592
macOS Depot 3093593
