This update includes a bunch of minor corrections and under-the-hood updates. Expect version numbers to skip while incremental changes are made. There is some closed beta testing going on.
I am looking for Traditional Chinese and Japanese translators. Please email kemohaus@gmail.com if you would like to help!!
- [Feature] Cutscene Replay: Major game cutscenes are now replayable from the Bonus menu. The Credits are now considered a cutscene, and are moved here. This is the only cutscene in Kemopop!, more cutscenes are added in Boys in Hawaii!.
- [Feature] "Export Save Data" no longer creates a hashed string. There was no need for this. Now, the exported .save is equivalent to a regular data.save and can be replaced. "Import Save Data" accepts both formats. This should make Android import/export a little easier.
- [Cutscenes] Refined how text is delivered.
- [Fix] Attempted to fix issues with Android and save data importing using a different method.
- [Fix] Softlock when two cutscenes were queued.
- [Fix] Some issues with the credits bonus scene dialogue.
- [Fix] "Achievement Unlocked!" messages would cut off if an achievement name was too long.
- [Fix] An issue with ascension-related achievements. These will be achieved if you have earned them now.
Changed files in this update