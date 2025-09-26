[Version - 0.71.158116]

Balancing

Tweaked the formula of the industry cost of districts as it was previously overflowing and then cost 0 industry to build. Shoutout to DayStalker 李艾利 and BubbleHunter for the report

Necrophage

📦 Fixed an issue with the "The Holy Grail" quest asking you for too many rare equipment on an hero. It is now requiring a more reasonable number of rare equipments. Thank you MangUwU and Nekrovex for the reports

Tahuks

Fixed a softlock after buying technologies from the Library of a Tahuk empire in specific cases. Kudos to Stellar and MrRaute for the bug reports on Amplifiers

Fixed a localisation issue in the tooltip of the Holy Oculum building

Fixed a localisation issue in the Ritual Astronomy faction trait tooltip

Last Lords

Round-up action is now unusable in a city that is besieged. We also fixed a crash that was linked to this specific case. Shout out to EnryuV for the bug report on Amplifiers

Fixed the placement of Archimedias' Scroll technology in the Technology Tree

Tweaked the Mineral Inquisition Improvement effect that to specify a quarry instead of an extractor. Thank you Swarles Barkley for the bug report

Derek

Derek is back in the game 🙌! Added a skippable video explaning our Early Access philosophy the first time players launch the game.

Quests

Fixed an issue where players could not pay resources to a minor village to complete a pacification quest

Fixed an issue where locating a minor village through the Locate button in the Quest pinned UI would highlight the wrong tile. Thank you 星空鉄道 for the bug reports on Discord.

Fixed a typo inside the "The Day of Reckoning" Quest choice for Impress.

Key Character Events

Reverted the previous changes on the rewards. There are now again Rewards on the introduction events of Character in Key Character Events. We advise you to not load a save made where a Key Character Event is pending for a choice but a save before such an event triggers.

Bugfixing

Fixed an issue where it was impossible to clear a Fortress with the Instant Resolution when the battle zone would have been too small. You can now use Instant Resolution in such cases

Fixed an issue where the game would ask the player to "Come back another time! Another Hero-led Army is already exploring this Fortress" after failing an attempt of clearing a dungeon or when opening and closing the Fortress window several times. You can now, ironically, head back to those Fortresses! Thank you Shizu for the bug report on Discord

Fixed an issue where the shield was not displayed on the left and right side panels when selecting a unit during a battle

Fixed an issue where we would display the ongoing subjugation action in the Subjugation Window when there was no subjugation action selected yet in specific cases

Fixed a localisation issue with Xavius Notable called "Trimere"

Fixed a technical issue when displaying the pin of an army before a quest spawned it

Fixed a technical issue with the Unit Specialization Window in very specific cases

Fixed a technical issue when clicking the shortcut buttons in the army UI after a player selected a non-hero unit in specific cases.

