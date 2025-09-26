 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20132539 Edited 26 September 2025 – 14:46:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Version - 0.71.158116]

The weekend is upon us but that didn't stop the team from releasing the latest update for this week 💪

We keep the work on fixing issues spotted by the community! Thanks you very much 💖

Sneak peek for next week > ROADMAP 👀

Balancing

  • Tweaked the formula of the industry cost of districts as it was previously overflowing and then cost 0 industry to build. Shoutout to DayStalker 李艾利 and BubbleHunter for the report

 

Necrophage

  • 📦 Fixed an issue with the "The Holy Grail" quest asking you for too many rare equipment on an hero. It is now requiring a more reasonable number of rare equipments. Thank you MangUwU and Nekrovex for the reports

 

Tahuks

  • Fixed a softlock after buying technologies from the Library of a Tahuk empire in specific cases. Kudos to Stellar and MrRaute for the bug reports on Amplifiers

  • Fixed a localisation issue in the tooltip of the Holy Oculum building

  • Fixed a localisation issue in the Ritual Astronomy faction trait tooltip

 

Last Lords

  • Round-up action is now unusable in a city that is besieged. We also fixed a crash that was linked to this specific case. Shout out to EnryuV for the bug report on Amplifiers

  • Fixed the placement of Archimedias' Scroll technology in the Technology Tree

  • Tweaked the Mineral Inquisition Improvement effect that to specify a quarry instead of an extractor. Thank you Swarles Barkley for the bug report

Derek

  • Derek is back in the game 🙌! Added a skippable video explaning our Early Access philosophy the first time players launch the game.

 

Quests

  • Fixed an issue where players could not pay resources to a minor village to complete a pacification quest

  • Fixed an issue where locating a minor village through the Locate button in the Quest pinned UI would highlight the wrong tile. Thank you 星空鉄道 for the bug reports on Discord.

  • Fixed a typo inside the "The Day of Reckoning" Quest choice for Impress.

 

Key Character Events

  • Reverted the previous changes on the rewards. There are now again Rewards on the introduction events of Character in Key Character Events. We advise you to not load a save made where a Key Character Event is pending for a choice but a save before such an event triggers.

 

Bugfixing

  • Fixed an issue where it was impossible to clear a Fortress with the Instant Resolution when the battle zone would have been too small. You can now use Instant Resolution in such cases

  • Fixed an issue where the game would ask the player to "Come back another time! Another Hero-led Army is already exploring this Fortress" after failing an attempt of clearing a dungeon or when opening and closing the Fortress window several times. You can now, ironically, head back to those Fortresses! Thank you Shizu for the bug report on Discord

  • Fixed an issue where the shield was not displayed on the left and right side panels when selecting a unit during a battle

  • Fixed an issue where we would display the ongoing subjugation action in the Subjugation Window when there was no subjugation action selected yet in specific cases

  • Fixed a localisation issue with Xavius Notable called "Trimere"

  • Fixed a technical issue when displaying the pin of an army before a quest spawned it

  • Fixed a technical issue with the Unit Specialization Window in very specific cases

  • Fixed a technical issue when clicking the shortcut buttons in the army UI after a player selected a non-hero unit in specific cases.

Yesterday we shared our plans to improve the UI/UX based on all the feedback we gathered from Insiders and players that tried the demo. Take a look in case you missed it 👇

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3407390/view/496081831875051878?l=english

Have a nice weekend!

Your Feedback Matters: Reviews and Community

Thank your for sharing all your feedback and reviews of the game! We couldn't be here without all your support ✨

If you manage to have some time during the weekend to enjoy the game (I know some of you might be busy with Hades 2) please leave a Steam review and join our community on the forum, the Amplitude Discord, or our Amplifiers community hub.

