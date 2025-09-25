 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20132497 Edited 25 September 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added partial controller navigation support to the Main Menu and its sub pages.
  • Added partial keyboard navigation support to the Main Menu and its sub pages.
  • Added partial controller navigation support to the Settings Menu.
  • Added partial keyboard navigation support to the Settings Menu.
  • Improved how the game menus track the current page.
  • Added some quality of life improvements to controller/keyboard menu navigation.
  • Replaced the corrupted images on the ship selection screen with simple faded question marks.
  • Fixed multiplayer not working properly in UE 5.6.
  • Added a Witches Hat to the character customisation in time for Halloween. More hats will be added over time. Now that we have that functionality we'll also add backer-specific uniform hats at some point, in addition to the uniform patches.
  • Added the ability to turn shipwide lighting shadows on/off now that we have MegaLights enabled.
  • Fixed a number of lighting panels across D/E decks that were failing lighting optimisation checks.

Changed files in this update

