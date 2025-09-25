- Added partial controller navigation support to the Main Menu and its sub pages.
- Added partial keyboard navigation support to the Main Menu and its sub pages.
- Added partial controller navigation support to the Settings Menu.
- Added partial keyboard navigation support to the Settings Menu.
- Improved how the game menus track the current page.
- Added some quality of life improvements to controller/keyboard menu navigation.
- Replaced the corrupted images on the ship selection screen with simple faded question marks.
- Fixed multiplayer not working properly in UE 5.6.
- Added a Witches Hat to the character customisation in time for Halloween. More hats will be added over time. Now that we have that functionality we'll also add backer-specific uniform hats at some point, in addition to the uniform patches.
- Added the ability to turn shipwide lighting shadows on/off now that we have MegaLights enabled.
- Fixed a number of lighting panels across D/E decks that were failing lighting optimisation checks.
Development Build 0.226.0.8
