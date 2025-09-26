 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20132368 Edited 26 September 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention, shoppers! We've added a few fixes to our publicbeta branch. Learn more about the beta in our previous news post.

Beta Patch Notes: Version 1.1.0 (Beta 4)

🛒 = this change was suggested by players!

  • Added localizations of new content for all supported languages.

  • 🛒 Fixed issue causing significant performance drops when entering the town.

  • 🛒 Corrected opening hours sign for Isenkram's Hardware

  • Removed Andersen & Tellar from appearing in new cutscenes outside of the trailer in the morning.

  • 🛒 Made sure it's always foggy when the Shadowy Figure appears in a new cutscene.

  • Gina now always visits the shop when the player needs to speak to her for a quest.

  • 🛒 Cornelius's new friendship event can now play properly by clicking the highlighted sign outside of the John Key house. Also added small adjustments to the cutscene.

  • The player can no longer ask Solruna to remove paint from an unpainted store.

  • Minor adjustments to the cutscene with Tellar in the basement.

  • Synchronized sound of statue moving to the animation.

  • Tammy's cars no longer make sounds.

  • Solruna's cauldron now properly animates for the brown color.

  • Tooltip for the standing fridges now way "Fridge" instead of "Cooler."

  • Cauldron sounds now fade out.

  • 🛒 Shopping list text will no longer sometimes turn black.

  • 🛒 Hilda's third friendship event object (pot outside of Karl's farm) will no longer be mistakenly highlighted.

  • The player can no longer "outrun" the rain effect by running downward.

  • 🛒 Removed deteriorated posters in the parking lot next to town hall to make it clearer posters cannot be hung there.

  • 🛒 Fixed issue with Tellar's third friendship event triggering multiple times.

  • Rewards Shop subheaders now properly scale to the text.

  • Fixed issue with bulky waste placement ghosts not matching the sprites.

  • 🛒 Fixed "New!" tag sometimes not disappearing on items from Delivery Guy.

  • Fixed visual issue with the "items unlocked" progress bar.

