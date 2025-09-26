Attention, shoppers! We've added a few fixes to our publicbeta branch. Learn more about the beta in our previous news post.
Beta Patch Notes: Version 1.1.0 (Beta 4)
🛒 = this change was suggested by players!
Added localizations of new content for all supported languages.
🛒 Fixed issue causing significant performance drops when entering the town.
🛒 Corrected opening hours sign for Isenkram's Hardware
Removed Andersen & Tellar from appearing in new cutscenes outside of the trailer in the morning.
🛒 Made sure it's always foggy when the Shadowy Figure appears in a new cutscene.
Gina now always visits the shop when the player needs to speak to her for a quest.
🛒 Cornelius's new friendship event can now play properly by clicking the highlighted sign outside of the John Key house. Also added small adjustments to the cutscene.
The player can no longer ask Solruna to remove paint from an unpainted store.
Minor adjustments to the cutscene with Tellar in the basement.
Synchronized sound of statue moving to the animation.
Tammy's cars no longer make sounds.
Solruna's cauldron now properly animates for the brown color.
Tooltip for the standing fridges now way "Fridge" instead of "Cooler."
Cauldron sounds now fade out.
🛒 Shopping list text will no longer sometimes turn black.
🛒 Hilda's third friendship event object (pot outside of Karl's farm) will no longer be mistakenly highlighted.
The player can no longer "outrun" the rain effect by running downward.
🛒 Removed deteriorated posters in the parking lot next to town hall to make it clearer posters cannot be hung there.
🛒 Fixed issue with Tellar's third friendship event triggering multiple times.
Rewards Shop subheaders now properly scale to the text.
Fixed issue with bulky waste placement ghosts not matching the sprites.
🛒 Fixed "New!" tag sometimes not disappearing on items from Delivery Guy.
Fixed visual issue with the "items unlocked" progress bar.
