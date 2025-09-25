 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Lost Rift
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 25 September 2025 Build 20132220 Edited 25 September 2025 – 21:13:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/437550/view/508450241724286689

2.3.2 Changes

  • Added new level "Castle"

  • Fixed melons able to damage player through floor

  • Misc. fixes and improvements

Workshop

Don't forget to check out the latest Workshop items!
https://steamcommunity.com/app/437550/workshop/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Melon Simulator Depot Depot 437551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link