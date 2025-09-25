2.3.2 Changes
Added new level "Castle"
Fixed melons able to damage player through floor
Misc. fixes and improvements
Workshop
Don't forget to check out the latest Workshop items!
https://steamcommunity.com/app/437550/workshop/
