29 September 2025
Hey Everyone!

[p]The Heartworm 1.1 Update is here! You can grab it for 15% off right now during the Steam Autumn sale.

You can also now purchase the game’s soundtrack - featuring 60 original songs written for the game.

As previously mentioned, with this update, there is a new, optional increased difficulty called “Challenge” mode, with a new costume reward upon completion. This will require much stricter management of resources and more careful decision-making in regard to when to fight or flee. (The original, normal difficulty of the game still exists, of course.)

There are also a number of other additions and changes, outlined below:
Patch Notes

Gameplay:


  • Introduced Hard/Challenge mode, selectable at the pre-game menu.
  • Challenge mode: Increased static enemy HP by 25%.
  • Challenge mode: Static Enemy slow chance increased to 50% (from 25%).
  • Challenge mode: Significantly less health and ammo spawns; the camera bag is not accessible.
  • Challenge mode: The Deer boss increased HP by x1.75.
  • Beating the game on Challenge mode now unlocks baseball skin.
  • Introduced Long Exposure(charge) mod in the chess puzzle in the cave behind the waterfall in the Wilderness.
  • Increased minimum charge mod damage from 5 to 10.
  • Increased max
    • [/spoiler]charge[/spoiler] mod damage from 40 to 50.
  • Added visual particle FX for charge mod attack.
  • Added an icon on the camera sprite to signify when the charge mod is equipped.
  • Clean up the enemy dog's behaviour
  • Reduced The Unchained enemy run speed from 5.72 to 5
  • The Unchained enemy fov reduced from 180 to 45
  • Fixed the Deer boss not roaring at the start of the fight
  • The Deer boss: fixed the footprint spawner not spawning footprints after the cutscene
  • Removed the shelf from the yellow Office hall to further avoid traffic jams.

Final Boss Fight Adjustments:
  • Gears now come in from the sides, forcing the player into the center, removing the "safe" areas until the sweep attack, when the gears retract.
  • TK Slam attack order is now randomized, but a light red warning circle appears to telegraph the location of the attack.
  • Increased frequency of falling brick attacks.
  • Changed visuals for fireballs.
  • Reduced the amount of film given in the final boss fight from 24 to 12.

Localization:
  • Credits updates
  • Fixed some missing loc
  • Added missing dialogue to subtitles in gallery 4 - third and fourth lines were not showing up as subtitles

UI/UX:
  • Fixed the incorrect map trigger in the Wilderness clearing
  • Fixed menu/bg image offset while in a 4:3 aspect ratio on the pre-game difficulty select menu
  • Fixed change tabs (Q/E)  not working when opening map from Inventory
  • Fixed the map system, changing the area progress of the previous scene area
  • Fixed softlock when rebinding keyboard after starting rebind with controller
  • Added difficulty to the ranking screen
  • Removed inaccessible area from parking map sprite

Additional Bug Fixes:
  • Attempt to fix the rare elevator softlock
  • Fixed flash lingering (camera to flashlight exploit)
  • Attempt to fix the rare aiming stuck bug
  • Reworked gallery VOs to use the same VO sequences that are used elsewhere
  • Fixed the gallery word puzzle, sometimes acting strangely when solving while the voiceover is active.
  • Fixed infinite mod/combining issue when a camera was already modded and combine was used
  • Fixed credits camera easing into the first camera - added camera blend to make sure it cuts instead
  • Removed voiceover trigger from solving attic door and added it to a trigger earlier in the attic room that plays when Sam has the complete emblem or both parts in her inventory
  • Removed confusing train barrier flavor text on the left side of the scene
  • Ranking scene minor adjustments
  • The electric pole missing map trigger has been fixed
  • Added interruption state to the scene fade animator in an effort to solve a rare issue where the scene would not fade in
  • Fix the empty subtitle bar popping up when subtitles are disabled
  • Office table collider in the meeting room layer changed so you can shoot through it
  • Player pushing while aiming fixed
  • Fixed Watermill collision issue in front of waterfall, nav mesh rebaked

As always,

thank you so much for playing and for your feedback. I really appreciate every single one of you for taking a chance on this game I put my all into.

-Vincent

