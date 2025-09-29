Hey Everyone![p]The Heartworm 1.1 Update is here! You can grab it for 15% off right now during the Steam Autumn sale.
You can also now purchase the game’s soundtrack - featuring 60 original songs written for the game.
As previously mentioned, with this update, there is a new, optional increased difficulty called “Challenge” mode, with a new costume reward upon completion. This will require much stricter management of resources and more careful decision-making in regard to when to fight or flee. (The original, normal difficulty of the game still exists, of course.)
There are also a number of other additions and changes, outlined below:
Patch Notes
Gameplay:
- Introduced Hard/Challenge mode, selectable at the pre-game menu.
- Challenge mode: Increased static enemy HP by 25%.
- Challenge mode: Static Enemy slow chance increased to 50% (from 25%).
- Challenge mode: Significantly less health and ammo spawns; the camera bag is not accessible.
- Challenge mode: The Deer boss increased HP by x1.75.
- Beating the game on Challenge mode now unlocks baseball skin.
- Introduced Long Exposure(charge) mod in the chess puzzle in the cave behind the waterfall in the Wilderness.
- Increased minimum charge mod damage from 5 to 10.
- Increased max [/spoiler]charge[/spoiler] mod damage from 40 to 50.
- Added visual particle FX for charge mod attack.
- Added an icon on the camera sprite to signify when the charge mod is equipped.
- Clean up the enemy dog's behaviour
- Reduced The Unchained enemy run speed from 5.72 to 5
- The Unchained enemy fov reduced from 180 to 45
- Fixed the Deer boss not roaring at the start of the fight
- The Deer boss: fixed the footprint spawner not spawning footprints after the cutscene
- Removed the shelf from the yellow Office hall to further avoid traffic jams.
Final Boss Fight Adjustments:
- Gears now come in from the sides, forcing the player into the center, removing the "safe" areas until the sweep attack, when the gears retract.
- TK Slam attack order is now randomized, but a light red warning circle appears to telegraph the location of the attack.
- Increased frequency of falling brick attacks.
- Changed visuals for fireballs.
- Reduced the amount of film given in the final boss fight from 24 to 12.
Localization:
- Credits updates
- Fixed some missing loc
- Added missing dialogue to subtitles in gallery 4 - third and fourth lines were not showing up as subtitles
UI/UX:
- Fixed the incorrect map trigger in the Wilderness clearing
- Fixed menu/bg image offset while in a 4:3 aspect ratio on the pre-game difficulty select menu
- Fixed change tabs (Q/E) not working when opening map from Inventory
- Fixed the map system, changing the area progress of the previous scene area
- Fixed softlock when rebinding keyboard after starting rebind with controller
- Added difficulty to the ranking screen
- Removed inaccessible area from parking map sprite
Additional Bug Fixes:
- Attempt to fix the rare elevator softlock
- Fixed flash lingering (camera to flashlight exploit)
- Attempt to fix the rare aiming stuck bug
- Reworked gallery VOs to use the same VO sequences that are used elsewhere
- Fixed the gallery word puzzle, sometimes acting strangely when solving while the voiceover is active.
- Fixed infinite mod/combining issue when a camera was already modded and combine was used
- Fixed credits camera easing into the first camera - added camera blend to make sure it cuts instead
- Removed voiceover trigger from solving attic door and added it to a trigger earlier in the attic room that plays when Sam has the complete emblem or both parts in her inventory
- Removed confusing train barrier flavor text on the left side of the scene
- Ranking scene minor adjustments
- The electric pole missing map trigger has been fixed
- Added interruption state to the scene fade animator in an effort to solve a rare issue where the scene would not fade in
- Fix the empty subtitle bar popping up when subtitles are disabled
- Office table collider in the meeting room layer changed so you can shoot through it
- Player pushing while aiming fixed
- Fixed Watermill collision issue in front of waterfall, nav mesh rebaked
As always,thank you so much for playing and for your feedback. I really appreciate every single one of you for taking a chance on this game I put my all into.
-Vincent
