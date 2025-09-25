Today’s update is especially close to our hearts — Carnal Contract now includes Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese!

We know how passionate the gaming community is across Latin America and Brazil, and how much you’ve been asking for this. It was really important to us that you can fully experience the story in your own language, and we’re thrilled to finally deliver it.

From now on, you can switch to Spanish or Portuguese directly in the settings menu and enjoy Carnal Contract the way it was meant to be played.

Keep in mind, both Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese will go through one more proofreading round this week, so if you notice any mistakes, they will be fixed in the coming days.

But we’re not stopping here. The next language will be Russian, which we expect to release in the first week of October. After that, in October, we’ll announce which other language we’ll begin working on next. Step by step, we want Carnal Contract to feel welcoming and accessible to players all around the world.

Thank you so much for supporting us, for spreading the word, and for being part of this community. Every message we get from you motivates us to keep improving, and making Carnal Contract better with every update.

— Dotty Diaries



Update 1.03 — Patch Notes

New Content

Latin American Spanish language support

Brazilian Portuguese language support

Traditional Chinese language support

Minor Changes / Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where one gallery render could not be unlocked

Corrected some mistakes in Simplified Chinese support

Fixed minor grammatical errors

