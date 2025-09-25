 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20131994 Edited 25 September 2025 – 20:46:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Bug Fixes:

- LGE Shop Button Appearing for a second when first entering the shop prior to rebirth 5
- Market indicator circle showing up early
- Market button always being visible
- Market button not working
- Jellies, Mines, and Greasepuppies not saving
- Miner speed not updating

