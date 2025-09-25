Bug Fixes:
- LGE Shop Button Appearing for a second when first entering the shop prior to rebirth 5
- Market indicator circle showing up early
- Market button always being visible
- Market button not working
- Jellies, Mines, and Greasepuppies not saving
- Miner speed not updating
Hotfix 051
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update