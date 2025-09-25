* Made landing more forgiving
* Fixed bug causing player to snap to the side of ledges
* Right stick now controls camera when airborne so you can aim your boost midair
* No longer respawning players in areas where they can't gain enough speed to make a jump.
* Fixed bug causing you to slowly drift backwards when trying to stop
* Fixed gravity on whale
Prototype update Sept 25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update