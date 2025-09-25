 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20131992 Edited 25 September 2025 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
* Made landing more forgiving
* Fixed bug causing player to snap to the side of ledges
* Right stick now controls camera when airborne so you can aim your boost midair
* No longer respawning players in areas where they can't gain enough speed to make a jump.
* Fixed bug causing you to slowly drift backwards when trying to stop
* Fixed gravity on whale

