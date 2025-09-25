Thank you.

Thanks for everyone who has been playing day one! We will continue to monitor for major issues and bugs over the weekend but all of the developers are deep fried right now. Nonetheless, we are extremely grateful for your support and feedback! We will try to collect feedback from the Steam forums but the fastest way to contact us is through our Discord.

Fixes:

Fixed issue where players could overwrite an old save by naming their new character the same name as their old character.

Fixed soft lock after lighthouse and inside lighthouse elevator.

Fixed soft lock in scrapped factory.

Fixed soft lock preventing fast travel after leaving the bunker in the case that people never visited the central village in the first place.

Fixed issue where mangrove hunter on crab island could be spawned multiple times.

Fixed issues with crab miniboss healthbar and spawning in a dungeon on crab island.

Balance: