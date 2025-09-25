Patch Notes - September 25th

Shedding New Light

Heyo it's me, iStead, hope you're all doing well. We've been busy cooking some stuff up in the lab and we're ready to serve it up to you all. If you're ready then lets get into it. Behold, the mid-September patch notes:

Game Changes

New Enemy - Reaper

Added in a brand new enemy, the Reaper. The Reaper will fly above the battlefield and rain down attacks from above with its burst fire rifle. This is the first of our enemies to use a different pathing system from the rest, which sets us up perfectly for more flying enemies in the future.

New Sidearms

Added in 4 new sidearms to collect and craft:

"The Emperor"

"The Monarch"

"Marigold"

"Son"

Floor 2 Catwalks

The second floor has been updated with plenty of new catwalks across the rooms as they had previously looked a little empty.

Visual Changes

New Lighting

Shadows to rooms was something I've been looking into adding for some time so I'm excited that we finally got it working now. Each room has been updated to have new lighting that really helps to set the tone a bit more. Some of the rooms may still be a little dark so if there are any that you notice being a bit darker than usual, let us know and we'll get that fixed. I'm also still updating them as I play through so there may be some additional lighting changes to these in the coming weeks.

Firing Range Entrance

Previously the firing range reused the entrance of the Anomaly which didn't quite work out since those are in two completely different locations lore wise, the Firing Range has now been given its own unique doorstep.

New Dyes

Added in a handful of new dyes to unlock as you level up, the furthest that you can reach is the dye "Darkest Dreams" at level 9999. Dyes are unlocked at every level up to level 30 and start to drop off in frequency after there, being unlocked every 5 levels until level 100. There are no current Dyes from level 101-9998, however I do plan to add more Dyes before the final release so there will be more to come.

Title Screen Update

Gave the title screen a bit more flair when starting the game up, it also shows off Stell in all of his glory.

Enemy Outline

We updated the enemy outline to be a bit more vibrant, which should help to see the enemies with the new lighting.

Resource Icons

Those resources that enemies drop now have a design to them, you can see how many you have under the inventory tab.

Enemy Font Update

The font above enemy healthbars has been changed to be the same font that's used in other menus.

Meld Updates

Before this update, the Meld had a lot of tentacles visible throughout the rooms, some changes to the lore have led to these being changed. That's all I can say for now.

Additional Changes

Engine Update

With the release of Godot 4.5, we've migrated to the newest version of the engine. This resulted in a couple modest performance improvements, including reduced game file size.

Prettier Windows

One new feature of Godot 4.5, the stencil buffer (

https://godotengine.org/releases/4.5/#stencil-buffer-support

), gave us an opportunity to easily improve the look of our windows. Now we can add windows to outside space wherever we want, and they look much more dynamic with a slowly rotating backdrop.

Other optimizations

We optimized how we load rooms to keep only nearby ones loaded, resulting in a minor performance improvement and fixing some minor lighting issues.

That's all we got for this update, at least this is all I can share with you right now. We've done more work on the later floors as well but we can't quite share that progress with you yet. Secrets are more fun to share when they're held a little closer anyways. As always, thank you for playing and testing the game, we hope you're enjoying the new mechanics and we're excited to share more with you in the coming weeks. There's a lot of work still left to do and plenty of shiny new enemies to create, I'm gonna make myself another pot of coffee and get back to it.

- iStead