Leader animations added for Abraham Lincoln and Karl Marx (currently only works on default Abe, Robot Abe, and base Karl Marx)

Relics banned per game has been increased from 10 to 15

Matchmaking with bots timer updated: 5 players in queue: Bots fill up lobby after 7 minutes

6 players in queue: Bots fill up lobby after 5 minutes

7 players in queue: Bot fills up lobby after 3 minutes

Changed the first 7 rounds of the game so you are guaranteed to be against an opponent you have not faced yet

Added sound effects for when a duplicate relic shows up in shop, which becomes more pronounced with each additional one.

Fixed leader health alignment

Fixed some issues with a reconnect button not showing up after disconnecting

Fixed issues with HP regen text not updating properly if affected by minus healing