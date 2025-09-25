 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20131834
Update notes via Steam Community

Featured Highlights

  • Leader animations added

  • 1 new Leader

  • 2 new Relics

General

  • Leader animations added for Abraham Lincoln and Karl Marx (currently only works on default Abe, Robot Abe, and base Karl Marx)

  • Relics banned per game has been increased from 10 to 15

  • Matchmaking with bots timer updated:

    • 5 players in queue: Bots fill up lobby after 7 minutes

    • 6 players in queue: Bots fill up lobby after 5 minutes

    • 7 players in queue: Bot fills up lobby after 3 minutes

  • Changed the first 7 rounds of the game so you are guaranteed to be against an opponent you have not faced yet

  • Added sound effects for when a duplicate relic shows up in shop, which becomes more pronounced with each additional one.

  • Fixed leader health alignment

  • Fixed some issues with a reconnect button not showing up after disconnecting

  • Fixed issues with HP regen text not updating properly if affected by minus healing

  • Fixed some issues with the Home/Back button functionality

Leaders

View all Leaders:

https://relicarena.com/leaders

  • New Leader: Beethoven

  • Cleopatra level 3 and 4 swapped

  • Harambe level 4 and 5 swapped

  • Karl Marx issues fixed related to the shop not visually refreshing correctly which could lead to false positives on the power activating

  • Nikola Tesla level 4 +100 damage removed (still adds 100 for every strike)

  • Nikola Tesla level 5 damage and heal from 500 to 400

Relics

View all Relics:

https://relicarena.com/relics

  • New relic: Galileo’s Telescope (Standard)

  • New relic: Mortar (Standard)

  • Borgia Poison radius from 800 to 700

  • Devil’s Bible model added

  • Head of Hypnos Juicy illusion now moves 4 times faster

  • King Tut's Spear break duration from 4 to 3

  • King Tut's Spear damage from 700->950 to 600->850

  • Mask of Agamemnon Super 1 health per armor from 150 to 125

  • Mask of Agamemnon Super 3 counter attack chance from 25% to 20%

  • P.E.D. Super 2 chance to ignore armor from 20% to 25%

  • Persian Carpet model and animations added

  • Radio Jammer additionally lowers heal power by 20/24/28/32/36/40%

  • Radio Jammer cast time from 0.5 to 0.35

  • Radio Jammer cooldown from 12 to 11

  • Radio Jammer silence duration from 2->5.75 to 3.0/3.5/4.0/4.5/5.0/5.5

  • Radio Jammer icon updated

  • Riot Shield Super 3 attack speed per armor from 5 to 4

  • Riot Shield icon updated

  • Seatbelt HP from 300->675 to 350->725

  • Seatbelt Super 2 minus heal power from 25% to 35%

  • Seatbelt Juicy heal from 250 to 300

  • Statue of David damage from 200->300 to 175->275

  • Statue of Prometheus damage from 250->350 to 220->320

  • Titanic damage delay from 25->50% to 15/19/23/27/31/35%

  • Titanic stun duration from 2.5 to 2.0->2.5

  • Titanic Super 2 toughness from 50% to 35%

  • Titanic Super 3 fixed so any units inside the ship will get any relevant buffs

