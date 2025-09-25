Featured Highlights
Leader animations added
1 new Leader
2 new Relics
General
Leader animations added for Abraham Lincoln and Karl Marx (currently only works on default Abe, Robot Abe, and base Karl Marx)
Relics banned per game has been increased from 10 to 15
Matchmaking with bots timer updated:
5 players in queue: Bots fill up lobby after 7 minutes
6 players in queue: Bots fill up lobby after 5 minutes
7 players in queue: Bot fills up lobby after 3 minutes
Changed the first 7 rounds of the game so you are guaranteed to be against an opponent you have not faced yet
Added sound effects for when a duplicate relic shows up in shop, which becomes more pronounced with each additional one.
Fixed leader health alignment
Fixed some issues with a reconnect button not showing up after disconnecting
Fixed issues with HP regen text not updating properly if affected by minus healing
Fixed some issues with the Home/Back button functionality
Leaders
View all Leaders:
https://relicarena.com/leaders
New Leader: Beethoven
Cleopatra level 3 and 4 swapped
Harambe level 4 and 5 swapped
Karl Marx issues fixed related to the shop not visually refreshing correctly which could lead to false positives on the power activating
Nikola Tesla level 4 +100 damage removed (still adds 100 for every strike)
Nikola Tesla level 5 damage and heal from 500 to 400
Relics
View all Relics:
New relic: Galileo’s Telescope (Standard)
New relic: Mortar (Standard)
Borgia Poison radius from 800 to 700
Devil’s Bible model added
Head of Hypnos Juicy illusion now moves 4 times faster
King Tut's Spear break duration from 4 to 3
King Tut's Spear damage from 700->950 to 600->850
Mask of Agamemnon Super 1 health per armor from 150 to 125
Mask of Agamemnon Super 3 counter attack chance from 25% to 20%
P.E.D. Super 2 chance to ignore armor from 20% to 25%
Persian Carpet model and animations added
Radio Jammer additionally lowers heal power by 20/24/28/32/36/40%
Radio Jammer cast time from 0.5 to 0.35
Radio Jammer cooldown from 12 to 11
Radio Jammer silence duration from 2->5.75 to 3.0/3.5/4.0/4.5/5.0/5.5
Radio Jammer icon updated
Riot Shield Super 3 attack speed per armor from 5 to 4
Riot Shield icon updated
Seatbelt HP from 300->675 to 350->725
Seatbelt Super 2 minus heal power from 25% to 35%
Seatbelt Juicy heal from 250 to 300
Statue of David damage from 200->300 to 175->275
Statue of Prometheus damage from 250->350 to 220->320
Titanic damage delay from 25->50% to 15/19/23/27/31/35%
Titanic stun duration from 2.5 to 2.0->2.5
Titanic Super 2 toughness from 50% to 35%
Titanic Super 3 fixed so any units inside the ship will get any relevant buffs
