 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Lost Rift
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20131830 Edited 25 September 2025 – 20:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with battle poses jumping to the end upon application.
  • Fixed an issue with battle log blocking command firing.
  • Fixed an issue with status effects not being removed when a superceding status effect enters.
  • Fixed an issue with gravity not applying when turned from off to on (without movement otherwise).
  • Fixed an issue with gravity partially applying for user, even if ignoring gravity.
  • Fixed an issue with Switch Conditional command having unusual behavior on items after moving items.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link