- Fixed an issue with battle poses jumping to the end upon application.
- Fixed an issue with battle log blocking command firing.
- Fixed an issue with status effects not being removed when a superceding status effect enters.
- Fixed an issue with gravity not applying when turned from off to on (without movement otherwise).
- Fixed an issue with gravity partially applying for user, even if ignoring gravity.
- Fixed an issue with Switch Conditional command having unusual behavior on items after moving items.
Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
