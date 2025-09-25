 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20131816
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added new enemy, Seeker.
  • Added more wave and bonus chest variety.

Changes

  • Rebalanced interval between events.
  • Rebalanced enemy difficulty scaling.
  • Made enemies get up faster.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed visual bug with gift screen.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4014261
  • Loading history…
