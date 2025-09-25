New Features
- Added new enemy, Seeker.
- Added more wave and bonus chest variety.
Changes
- Rebalanced interval between events.
- Rebalanced enemy difficulty scaling.
- Made enemies get up faster.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed visual bug with gift screen.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update