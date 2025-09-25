 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20131808
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where a very rare bug could cause players to get stuck at the beginning of a game session

  • Fixed a 1-second freeze after resetting to a checkpoint

  • Small bug fixes and optimizations

Content update coming soon!

Changed files in this update

