- Fixed "Mandrillian Bias" preset giving the Robot a Plasma Gun as a starter sidearm (doing that was not very Mandrillian-biased)
- Drones can now open lab lockers from within them, in case a MEAN Robot player decided to lock them in, like a BULLY
- Also, lab lockers now get visibly destroyed by the Mandrillian Self-Destruction explosions
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update