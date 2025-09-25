 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Lost Rift
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20131780 Edited 25 September 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed "Mandrillian Bias" preset giving the Robot a Plasma Gun as a starter sidearm (doing that was not very Mandrillian-biased)
  • Drones can now open lab lockers from within them, in case a MEAN Robot player decided to lock them in, like a BULLY
  • Also, lab lockers now get visibly destroyed by the Mandrillian Self-Destruction explosions

Changed files in this update

Depot 1936361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link