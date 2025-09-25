Features:

Main menu: Title now has a neat looping video.



Main menu: Options now has a music volume slider.



Main menu: Music should now loop.



Feedback form: Caret size is increased and caret is a bit clearer.



Database prep: New words are highlighted with a blue glow.



Database prep: After filling in a word, you can delete it by hovering over the box and clicking the “x” button.



Database prep: You can sort words by A-Z or revert back to the order you discovered them in.



Explore mode: You can now unlock 3D treasures! There are 3 treasures in the demo, and you unlock one at random each time you finish a case.



Explore mode: The “Objection” text for inconsistent locations is now a bit smarter (e.g. instead of “The bridge was unavailable in 1911”, it reads “The bridge was only built in 1923”).



Explore mode: Staying overnight at a hotel has a better effect and some nice flavour text to enjoy.



Explore mode: Yoshida has a slightly improved portrait.



Bugs fixed:

Text files with table data are a bit clearer now.



Player only gets paid once a week now, instead of every time you click “Play” (no more abusing the good people at RIA Payroll).



Known issues:

If a spirit is wrong about a travel time, and that travel time is very short (~5 minutes), then finding the inconsistency can be a bit confusing. This is in the pipeline to be fixed.



Hello! This is the last planned update for the playtest. Thank you for all your help playtesting the game so far. It has been incredibly helpful and you might see some of your suggestions in this update.