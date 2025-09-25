 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20131679 Edited 25 September 2025 – 20:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


It has been a while since the last update for Pocket Rocket.
I have reworked mostly back end stuff for the project so I could finally implement being able to grab the ghosts of other players in the leaderboard for you to race against.

What has changed:
-Performance fixes regarding levels and level loading.
-Ghosts for the leaderboard.
-Pause and world end UI fixes.

Now the game will finally be out of early access.
I will most likely make some changes to the ghosts and UI to make it easier to swap ghosts and maybe see both your fastest run and the fastest run from the person you selected from the leaderboard.

Thank you for playing the game so far I hope you've enjoyed it :)

Changed files in this update

