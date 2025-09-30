 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20131638 Edited 30 September 2025 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello, friends! We've just released a small update that fixex some bugs we have come across, these being:

-Found all cats achievements not working;
-Main levels sidewalk was blurry when not colored;
-Completed Main level but a single building wasn't colored.

We also have plans to make achievements of completed levels play when the save file registers them as having already been completed in order to facilitate acquirement of achievements that don't require replaying the level due to some unexpected bugs.

We hope this improves your overall experience of the game, happy finding!

